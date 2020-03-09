Fired and detained: British Muslims face mental health problems | United Kingdom

"I thought I was having a heart attack. I didn't know what was wrong with me." Jamilla Hekmoun, a 26-year-old British Libyan, was in the Jordanian capital, Amman, when he suffered his worst panic attack.

"I remember the moment I went to the hospital and my heart was racing." A second-year university student who lives thousands of miles away from her friends and family says she felt "anxious and alone."

That was in 2013. It was finally diagnosed with anxiety and depression about two years later. She is now the founder of Mental health for Muslims, an online space dedicated to promoting mental well-being among British Muslims and the lead author of a recent report They discovered that more than half of young British Muslims have suffered mental health problems and about a third have had suicidal thoughts.

The report was based on a survey conducted by the UK charity, Muslim Youth Helpline. He revealed that 32 percent of young British Muslims have suffered suicidal thoughts at some point; 52 percent have suffered depression; and 63 percent have struggled with anxiety. Conversely, only 16 percent of people across the country report that they experience a "common mental disorder,quot; such as depression or anxiety in a given week.

There is some evidence that depression rates are higher in the British Muslim community than the general population and that Muslims are less likely to seek treatment, but it is difficult to obtain definitive statistics since the National Health Service (NHS) data does not include information on religious groups.

However, it has some information Approximately 15 percent of the population of black, Asian and minority ethnicity. At the time of the 2011 census, almost 75 percent of Muslims in Britain were of Asian ethnicity, with smaller percentages of black, African and Arab black British Muslims. The latest NHS figures show that adults in black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are less likely to seek and receive treatment for mental health disorders.

More than 1,000 British Muslims, aged between 16 and 30, completed the survey. The majority reported having a negative experience with health care providers.

& # 39; You can't be Muslim and depressed & # 39;

Hekmoun says she struggled to recognize that her symptoms were a sign of poor health.

"She was a very anxious girl," she says. "My mother has anxiety and passes it under the carpet. So I really didn't think that something was necessarily so bad."

As he grew up, he began to worry that his symptoms were a sign that his faith was not strong enough.

When an NHS doctor advised him to take antidepressants, he felt uncomfortable; worried that it may affect his faith.

The next day, he visited his local imam and said: "I have read that you cannot be Muslim and depressed."

Hekmoun says he replied: "You would not come to me and tell me that if you broke your leg. But you are saying this because of a mental health problem; do what you need to improve."

Sahar Beg is a counselor and psychotherapist who says that seeking help for mental health problems can be a daunting task for anyone, but especially for Muslims.

"Within the Muslim community itself, they may face many challenges that make it more difficult (to seek help), including a word I don't like to use:" stigma. "They are also concerned (what) their families and the community in general will think "

Hekmoun felt supported by the response of his imam, but many Muslims report that they feel differently.

Faayza Haq is a 32-year-old optometrist from Glasgow. As a woman from South Asia diagnosed with depression, she says that seeking help within her Muslim community can be overwhelming.

Some local Muslim leaders, he says, feed the stigma around mental health problems by suggesting that they are the result of a lack of faith. "Getting help from your local imam can only be giving a lecture and making you feel guilty. It's not very attractive and, as a woman, I don't think they can help me with my problems, be it marriage or the state of my faith."

Safiyya Dhorat is a chaplain who provides pastoral care at Ebrahim College, an Islamic Institute in East London. She says that few local religious leaders have the necessary training to help those who suffer from mental health problems.

Dhorat explains that there is a framework within Islamic theology that emphasizes the importance of mental well-being in the Islamic tradition, noting the work of prominent Muslim thinkers such as Muhammad ibn Zakariya al-Razi (854-925), who wrote ‘Al-Tibb al-Ruhani’(Spiritual physics).

"The problem is not about religious evidence; it is more about the reasons and the experience behind the deterioration of the mental health of the individual and the adaptation of those with the correct scriptures to deal with their psychology and situation."

Cultural insensitivity and "dismissive,quot; therapists

For Haq, seeking help through conventional health services felt as daunting as asking for help from religious figures.

"Many of the cultural concerns I have, they (the therapists) do not understand. The problems we have, such as marriage, faith or fasting, are difficult to explain to someone who is not Muslim or Asian.

“One of my therapists was quite contemptuous about the pressure of marriage, she just said not to get married. Then, the whole session ends up explaining things (from your cultural perspective). ”

It can also be difficult to find people in the community who are understanding.

"Three years ago, (when it wasn't right) my parents were looking for a (proposal) and wanted me to get married," Haq explains.

"But it has been difficult because potential spouses can suddenly be rare when they know you have a mental health condition such as depression."

Later, Haq found a Catholic therapist who helped. Despite having a different background, she says that this therapist understood the importance of faith, marriage and culture.

A new therapy for Muslim patients.

The lack of culturally sensitive therapy available was one of the key motivations behind the creation of a therapy scheme that encompasses religion for Muslim patients known as Adapted behavioral activation.

The new method of therapy highlights religious passages that address mental well-being and illustrates that even those with a "strong faith,quot; can get depressed.

It was promoted by Dr. Ghazala Mir at the Institute of Health Sciences of the University of Leeds. The NHS has provided service to several teams of therapists in northern England and there are plans to launch it in countries with larger Muslim populations.

"Muslim patients have unmet needs in the current (mental health system): they are referred to therapy services. When they are in therapy services, they don't get the same results, they get worse results," Mir explains.

"They face all kinds of determinants (which could lead to poor mental health) … (including) high levels of racism towards the Muslim community in the United Kingdom."

Last year, almost half of religious hate crimes Engraved by police in England and Wales addressed to Muslims. And there it is evidence that racism, including Islamophobia, can affect the individual general mental health.

And, Mir believes that clinical settings can also reflect that racism and Islamophobia. "You get therapists who also have (negative) stereotypes about Muslims," ​​he says. "This is not because they want to, it is that the association is very common in the culture at the moment and also affects the therapists."

Disproportionate detention

Sometimes, that combination of negative stereotypes and lack of understanding can have serious consequences. And not only therapists fight with him. Paramedics and police officers are usually the first to respond when mental health problems arise.

More than half of young British Muslims have suffered mental health problems (Zahra Warsame / Al Jazeera)

Azeezat Abodin is a 28-year-old counseling student who was kidnapped 10 years ago under the United Kingdom Mental Health Law in London. Prior to this, she had never been evaluated by mental health specialists.

As a British Nigerian, Abodin's sectioning reflects the pattern of disproportionate detention experienced by black patients in the United Kingdom. The Annual Mental Health Act of 2019 report NHS states that "black or black British,quot; individuals are four times more likely to be detained than their "white or white British,quot; peers.

Abodin was arrested after his family called the police, believing he needed help. She remembers that the police arrived, her belief that they were spiritual beings and her attempts to spit three times. "I felt really scared. I remember that the police came, trying to stop me because it seemed like I was only spitting at them."

It is a religious tradition among some Muslims to spit three times to seek refuge from the devil, but for the police and paramedics on the scene it was interpreted as evidence of a severe collapse.

Abodin was handcuffed transported to a hospital and detained under the Mental Health Law. Ten days later he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Abodin says he understands why police and paramedics reacted as they did but felt "violated."

Kairo Maynard, a mental health doctor, says: "(The data) shows that black people are the highest in sectioning under the Mental Health Act, but (among) the lowest in receiving care."

Excessive use of detention, Maynard says, could be one of the reasons why people in the "black community may not want to seek help or support if they have mental health problems."

The disproportionate use of sectioning "without an offer of treatment removes the humanity of individuals,quot; she add.

Ten years later, Abodin says that, despite the negative experience, his eventual diagnosis was a source of power because it allowed him to understand that she was ill and that there was nothing more sinister in her.

"Yes, that's fine, I have Bipolar (disorder), but I don't think it's something I should let it define me," he reflects.

Muslim men, mental health and "masculinity,quot;

It is this fear of being defined by their mental health problems that means that many Muslim men, in particular, do not ask for help. In the survey conducted by Muslim Youth Helpline, 40 percent of young men said they had not talked to anyone about their last mental health problem.

Daniyal Gilani, a member of the Muslim Youth helpline, explains: "We (Muslim men) grow up in a way that we have to be strong and masculine and we have never really associated masculinity with being open and honest about their Health,quot;.

He joined the helpline after witnessing other Muslim men suffer in silence and experience anxiety and paranoia.

There is a particular case that stays with him.

Gilani remembers living in front of a block of flats in West London three years ago and realized that it was a mental health room for the nearby hospital.

"I could see a boy in the window, knocking on the window, crying and crying," he says.

"We have never associated masculinity with being open and honest about their mental health,quot; (Zishan Kahn / Al Jazeera)

Gilani looked at him and realized that nobody came to visit him.

"And then he started shouting the Azhan (the call to prayer). His window was barely open, but he could definitely hear it."

Over the next few days, the man and Gilani would point to each other and begin to pray simultaneously from afar.

Later, Gilani decided to visit him. Since he was not a relative, he was not allowed to enter. But he left the man, called Bilal, a prayer mat and an English translation of the Koran.

"When I returned to my apartment, he was already crying at the window. He was not upset but overwhelmed with happiness."

The next time Gilani visited the hospital, he discovered that Bilal had committed suicide.

He remembers "just getting numb," he says.

It was an experience that shaped him, and the work he does on the helpline.