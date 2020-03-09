Finally we know who Peter Weber's mother was crying in The Bachelor

However, Peter insists that they have only seen a small part of their relationship relatively free of "hiccups." He proclaimed: "That is what everyone caught in this, and I can see beyond this. I am not someone who simply gets caught in this."

Until then, his mother had kept his emotions under control, but when Peter began to recede, tears began to roll. And without further ado, she said, "Hannah Ann loves you with all her heart. Don't do it." let her go. Do not let her go. Take her home. Bring her home with us. We will receive it with open arms. We will welcome you with all the love in the world, all the love in the world. She is a dream come true, and God has placed her there for you. That's what love stories are made of. Someone who is madly in love with you. "

This bothers Peter, who replies: "Come on, this is crazy right now. Please don't do that to me."

Finally, the conversation ends with a stalemate. But, this is only the first part of two, so who knows if this is the last time viewers will see Barb.