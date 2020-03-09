Female fans & # 39; grateful & # 39; common consider it a sex symbol

WENN / Instar

The rapper from & # 39; Gloria & # 39 ;, who also has a successful acting career, shares his thoughts on the matter when he met at the Lena Horne Award for the event of artists that create social impact in New York.

Up News Info –

Rapper Common It's okay for fans to see it as a sex symbol.

The 47-year-old star has enjoyed high-profile relationships with stars, including the creator of R&B hits Erykah Badu and the tennis ace Serena Williamsand, despite his successful career as a rapper and actor, he told page six of the New York Post that he has no problem with devotees who appreciate him for his appearance.

%MINIFYHTML2dd3886740249b0f19ce8c0ff53140f911% %MINIFYHTML2dd3886740249b0f19ce8c0ff53140f912%

"Nah. Shoot … if a woman wants to focus on something else, that's great too. I'm grateful," he laughed.

Speaking to the publication at the Lena Horne Award for Artists who Created the Social Impact Event in New York last month, he added: "I think being aware and being a philanthropist doesn't blame you for being a human being, having sexuality and having fun, so I don't lock myself up. "

Common, who is the father of 22-year-old daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, separated from political analyst Angela Rye last year after two years together, and revealed that she is "open to a relationship" after seeking advice to resolve her relationship problems