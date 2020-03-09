Facebook tags Donald Trump's post as "partially false,quot; after Joe Biden's protest

%MINIFYHTMLae97905e74403c69d0c9b3174c51224c11% %MINIFYHTMLae97905e74403c69d0c9b3174c51224c12%

Facebook has applied a "partly false,quot; tag to a video of former Vice President Joe Biden that was edited to make it look like he was saying that President Trump would be re-elected. The same video, posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino and retweeted by President Donald Trump, also received the first "manipulated media,quot; tag from Twitter on Sunday.

The clip shows part of Biden's March 7 speech in St. Louis. "Forgive me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get involved in this circular firing squad here. It has to be a positive campaign, so join us," Biden said during the speech. The edited version is cut after Biden says "we can only re-elect Donald Trump." The video was shared on the president's verified Facebook page with the comment "I agree with Joe!"

The video was marked by one of Facebook’s data verification partners, the company says. "The fact verifiers rated this video as partially false, so we are reducing its distribution and displaying warning labels with more context for people who see it, try to share it or have already done so," a Facebook spokesman said in a statement sent by email to The edge. "As we announced last year, the same applies if a politician shares the video, if it was verified differently when others shared it on Facebook."

Scavino tweeted on sunday that "The video was NOT manipulated." He added on his Facebook page that "Social networks are trying to silence the MAGA Movement!" Until Monday morning, the video in question had more than 6.3 million views on Twitter and had been retweeted more than 25,000 times. The publication on the president's Facebook page showed more than 1 million visits.

After the Twitter movement to tag the video, Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz criticized Facebook for not taking similar measures, as reported by CNNSarah Mucha:

Facebook's misconduct when it comes to false information traffic blatantly false is a national crisis in this regard. It is also an excessive act of putting profits above not only our country, but all countries. Facebook does not say so, but it is evident to all who have examined their conduct and policies: they care primarily about money and, to that end, are willing to serve as one of the most effective means in the world for the dissemination of viles. lies. That is disgusting, and should be called for what it is. Your unethical behavior is not acceptable and should change.

Twitter spokeswoman Catherine Hill said The edge that "this Tweet was processed based on our Synthetic and manipulated media policy. "He added that the,quot; manipulated "tag was not shown in the tweet detail, so users who click on it may not see it, but it is visible in the timeline. Twitter's ban on fake photos, videos and Other means that are "deceptively shared,quot; went into effect on March 5, and the company has said it would ban repeat offenders who violated the policy and labeled the tweets as manipulated.

Facebook has previously said The edge that their data verifiers "are certified by the Poynter International Fact Verification Network and operate independently of Facebook. There is an appeal process for publishers to challenge a qualification by communicating directly with any certified fact verifier."