F1: Who looks fast before the Australian GP 2020? Karun's big breakthrough

Will anyone finally overthrow Mercedes?

In 2017, Sebastian Vettel could have stolen the Lewis Hamilton title. In 2018, Vettel should have won the title. In 2019 they could have been much closer in the points table than they finally were. But, in general, it is fair to say that in the last three seasons, the red camp has not reached its potential in the same way as its silver rivals.

That is not my opinion, it is only a fact.

Ferrari has the money, people, facilities and drivers to fight against Mercedes and, therefore, the answer to the question is always "yes, they can beat Mercedes." But will they do it? Recent history shows that this is a different matter.

Last season, the Mercedes was probably the fastest car in 70 percent of the tracks and the only way a slower car will win the title is by running an error-free season with stellar performances and strategic brilliance. The problem for Ferrari is that Lewis Hamilton makes very few mistakes, is an excellent qualifier and Mercedes is not usually mistaken strategically.

Despite more than two decades of living life with a suitcase (although expensively designed), the current world champion has not lost any of his motivation. Of course, you may not enjoy the tests or, at times, seem bored in a practice session on Friday, but meet when it matters in qualifying and the race.

His work ethic with engineers has been praised by everyone at Mercedes and Toto Wolff and Lewis manager Marc Hynes should be given credit for handling it in a way that brings out the best in it.

I am bored by all the comments of the people who say: & # 39; all are predisposed towards Lewis & # 39 ;, but the reality is that the guy has been sensational since the first race he did in 2007. He has won 50 percent of The championships that he participated and probably should have won two more (2007 and 2016), so he can't help but admire and appreciate the greatness.

The other problem last year was that the Ferrari looked harder with its tires than the Mercedes, probably as a result of having a little less aerodynamic load. This meant that even if they could qualify well, they could not necessarily beat the Mercs on Sunday as demonstrated by careers like Mexico.

Charles Leclerc will be better in his second season on the team. From France onwards it was brilliant last year, so expect more of the same. Towards the end of the season, Vettel demonstrated in races such as Singapore, Russia and Japan that once the updated car was to his liking, he could release his inherent speed and knows that mistakes are simply not acceptable to a driver of his car. caliber.

One thing to keep in mind is that, with stable rules for 2020 and a big change for 2021, the answer of who wins may depend on which of the teams has committed more resources in the short term instead of stopping a little. future.

Can Verstappen and Red Bull be a force?

Max Verstappen has already shown that if there is a car that is fast enough to compete for the title, it is ready for that.

The speed and consistency it has shown in the last 18 months has been very impressive. Like Senna, Mansell or Hamilton, you always see Max's career knowing that something is going to happen.

Not only will you drive, there will always be moments of dramatic brilliance or controversy.

Red Bull was perhaps more competitive last year than they expected with three wins and a strong pace in Hungary and Mexico as well. But being in the fight for victories in 25 percent of the races won't make you a title candidate and Red Bull knows it. The chassis didn't really deliver to Austria, when the front wing upgrade seemed to unlock the potential of the RB15.

Honda has progressed very well and at the end of the season as a package, they were not far from the Mercedes. Red Bull has good resources, as well as the key people of the years of domination from 2010 to 2013.

I would be surprised if the Red Bull-Honda package is no closer to being title contenders than in 2019.

After seeing the track in the tests in Barcelona, ​​I would like to say that the Ferrari and the Red Bull seem to have a similar pace and are about three tenths away from Mercedes. This, of course, could change depending on the engine modes, since I'm sure the three teams were “ stuck in the sand & # 39; & # 39 ;, but judge on the track and watch the long runs of The three teams, it seems to be where it is.

Midfield track analysis, directed by Racing Point?

Racing Point has certainly bothered midfield teams by implementing a design & # 39; inspired by Mercedes & # 39; for the 2020 campaign (Zak Brown called it the "Copy Point,quot;, while "Tracing Point,quot; has also been repeatedly mentioned by rivals). Either way, if it were Lawrence Stroll or Otmar Szafnauer, he would do exactly the same.

Why not try and replicate the best car on the grill at a time when there is only one season of rule stability and you need to invest a lot in 2021?

On the track, Racing Point looks great. There is no way that a team can simply look at photos and copy the design of another team. They should have understood the philosophy and the central concept to be able to configure the car correctly and have done so clearly because the car looks very friendly to the driver and inspires confidence.

McLaren was the most improved team of 2019 and now the whole team has an optimistic and optimistic atmosphere. Recall that there were moments in 2018 when Fernando Alonso qualified behind the Williams cars of Lance Stroll or Sergey Sirotkin. He did not disrespect any of those drivers, but that showed that the McLaren was sometimes the slowest car in 2018 and, therefore, makes his recovery last year even more impressive.

With Andreas Seidl at the helm, Zak Brown doing what he does best and looking for new sponsors, technical director James Key now completely with his feet under the desk, comes a new wind tunnel, the Mercedes power unit agreement is at a year away and an exciting lineup of young drivers, there are many reasons for optimism about McLaren's future.

A great year for Renault

Last season was a kind of wake-up call for Renault, I think. The side of the power unit in Viry has clearly taken steps forward in terms of performance as demonstrated by its pace in power-sensitive places like Canada, Spa and Monza.

The reliability of McLaren's work cars and customers was not as good as they would have liked, but the biggest concern for the work team was that McLaren was able to overcome them widely last year with the same power unit despite being miles away in 2018.

As a factory team, finishing behind your client will never go well with payers (although we are honest, Carlos Ghosn's extraordinary saga has probably kept them busy during the winter). Cyril Abiteboul has recognized that things must be shaken and that Nick Chester, who left, has been replaced by Pat Fry and Dirk de Beer. The former played an important role in McLaren's recent change, while the latter was well respected at Enstone and Ferrari despite a difficult time at Williams recently.

These two new signings arrived too late to have a real influence on the 2020 car, but it is an important movement with a view to parallel design programs next year. Aero and downforce remain fundamental in F1, but so is consistency when talking about a championship position.

The team still has very good and experienced people who run the track team like Ciaron Pilbeam and Mark Slade, who are calm and sensible people and exactly what the team needs. They have one of the best lineups of drivers on the grid and, therefore, there have been no excuses for not returning to the fourth in the championship.

Overall, like last year, I think the battle between Alfa Romeo, Haas, AlphaTauri and Renault could diminish and flow depending on the circuit. Each car seems to have different strengths and weaknesses.

What can we expect from Williams?

For the first time in a couple of years, the Williams looks like a manageable car. Yes, you can see that the curves speeds are a bit low compared to their rivals, but at least it doesn't seem to have the inconsistency and instability of the last two years.

I remember seeing Curve Four in 2018 in Barcelona and drivers sometimes used the opposite lock even before the vertex, while last year the late arrival of the car meant that it simply did not go fast enough for us to judge. This year, both drivers are comfortably flat in turns three and nine, and they really seem to be able to push the car without doing anything particularly unexpected. That is a good basis for the team to develop and will give the aerodynamic department a boost of confidence that its correlation between the CFD and the wind tunnel and the runway seems to be working reasonably well.

When the flag falls, the conversation stops and the qualification of this weekend in Melbourne will be the first opportunity for the hypothetical ones to go out the window and the reality is established.

