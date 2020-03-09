F1 in Sky Sports: all the ways to see live with us in 2020

Explaining the full range of possibilities to watch and enjoy Formula 1 live with Sky Sports, from TV, online, to mobile devices!

















1:29



Did you know that being a Sky F1 subscriber also offers you all this? Learn more about watching F1 live in the Sky Sports, Sky Q and HD app …

Did you know that being a Sky F1 subscriber also offers you all this? Learn more about watching F1 live in the Sky Sports, Sky Q and HD app …

On the Sky F1 channel: the big screen experience

%MINIFYHTML3847ba90c8e3e3959760c2faf725f53a11% %MINIFYHTML3847ba90c8e3e3959760c2faf725f53a12%

The Sky Sports F1 channel is home to all live races.

Each race weekend presents three practice sessions, qualification and the Grand Prix itself, in addition to a series of other live Sky F1 shows from the paddock. The channel also shows F2, F3 and the full IndyCar season too!

Sky F1 is the only place to watch all races live in 2020.

Until March 26, new and existing Sky TV subscribers can upgrade to Sky Sports F1 for only an additional £ 10 per month for 12 months.

And it's not just the main feed you receive in your Sky box.

Sky Q customers can access a large number of extras, including Race Control.

In this multi-option experience, you can watch the main world feed side by side with on-board controller transmissions or the latest synchronization screen or a mix on board. The interactive map allows you to see key incidents throughout the weekend in the different corners of that circuit. You can also watch the latest video clips, interviews and features.

In addition, customers with Sky Q 1TB UHD and 2TB UHD boxes can watch in stunning Ultra HD with the UHD package.

Race Control and additional feeds are also available in Sky HD boxes through the red button.

On the Sky Sports App: on the move and in Race Control

Whether you just want to watch the channel live or enjoy a more personalized experience with a selection of live channels and schedules, the Sky Sports app has it covered.

Available on iOS and Android mobile devices, in addition to the iPad, the Sky Sports app can be downloaded for free, but only Sky F1 subscribers can access live streaming and Race Control. It also includes video clips of the latest incidents and actions, interviews with drivers and the best features of Sky F1.

IOS users: download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: download the Sky Sports app from Play Store

The live channel is also available in the Sky Go app.

On NOW TV: how non-subscribers can also watch live

Whether it's a day pass, a week pass or a month pass, Sky Sports F1 can also be enjoyed by non-subscribers through NOW TV Sports passes with prices starting at £ 9.98. No contract required.

NOW TV is available on a large number of devices, including mobile phones, online and NOW TV Smart Stick, with users who can watch live immediately after buying a pass. A Sky Sports pass unlocks all 11 Sky Sports channels during the purchase period.

And that's not all.

In a special offer that runs until April 1, You can watch the whole season and save more than 35 percent by buying a NOW TV F1 season ticket for a single payment of only £ 198