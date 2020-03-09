F1 Australian GP: how and when to watch the first match of 2020 in Sky Sports F1

%MINIFYHTML86f4b68f881cf5c56f8564fc0862d4ce11% %MINIFYHTML86f4b68f881cf5c56f8564fc0862d4ce12%

F1 returns with the Melbourne season opener; Qualifying at 6am on Saturday, compete at 5.10am on Sunday with new preparation shows





Let Jenson Button be your guide for our new menu of the 2020 season for the first race of the season: the Australian GP on March 15!

New season. New possibilities Everyone lives in Sky Sports F1.

Formula 1 is making its long-awaited return next weekend, and you can watch each session of the Australian GP live only at Sky Sports F1.

The key times for the first race of a long-awaited 2020 season are:

The qualification begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, with an accumulation starting at 5 a.m.

The race starts at 5.10 a.m. Sunday, March 15, with an accumulation starting at 3 a.m.

All our live shows from Melbourne will be broadcast simultaneously Sky Sports main event, while the race, and The F1 Show, will be broadcast simultaneously Sky one

Eagle-eyed readers will notice a slightly earlier beginning of our accumulation on Sunday, and that is because Sky Sports F1 is debuting a new racing calendar by 2020

Get Sky Sports F1 for £ 10 extra Get Sky Sports F1 for only an additional £ 10 a month for 12 months: it's the only place to watch each 2020 live race.

Your essential accumulation will begin with Social sunday at 3am, providing the perfect start for race day, as we bring you the great qualification stories, in addition to interviews and all the color of the paddock before the race.

At 4 in the morning, it will be time for our new Sunday Grand Prix show how our team of experts countdown to turn off the lights, with an exhaustive analysis of the pit-lane, must-watch and Grid Walk features of Martin Brundle.

F1 season ticket on NOW TV Watch the whole season for £ 198 – that's only £ 9 per race – when you buy a NOW TV F1 season ticket

Our Welcome to the Weekend program, which summarizes Thursday's news, also moved, and the program now takes place half an hour before Practice One.

Our team, including 2009 world champion Jenson Button, Paul Di Resta and Ted Kravitz, will provide an expert analysis of Melbourne over the weekend, and you can follow all the action in Sky Sports F1.

Watch the spectacular new Sky Sports F1 announcement for the 2020 Formula 1 season. Sky F1 is the only place to watch every race live

How to watch F1 2020 with Sky F1

Sky F1 is the only place to watch all the races live in 2020 and until March 26, new and existing Sky TV subscribers can upgrade to Sky Sports F1 for only an additional £ 10 per month for 12 months.

And it's not just the main feed you receive in your Sky box.

How to watch F1 live and access a series of additional features in the Sky Sports, Sky Q and Sky HD app

Sky Q customers can access a large number of extras, including Race Control, a multi-option experience where you can watch on-board transmissions, the latest clips and more along with the worldwide broadcast to watch from side to side.

Sky F1 subscribers can also tune in to watch channel coverage on Sky go while each track session will also be available to watch in the Sky Sports app through Race Control.

IOS users: download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: download the Sky Sports app from Play Store

Do you want to catch up? The highlights and the best of Sky F1 will also be published upon request.

And for non-subscribers, you can watch the entire season for £ 198, that is, only £ 9 per race, with a NOW TV F1 season ticket.

Calendar of the Australian GP of Sky Sports F1

Thursday March 12

5am: Press conference for LIVE drivers!

Friday March 13

12.30am: Welcome to the LIVE weekend! *

1am: Australian GP Practice one LIVE *

4.45 a.m .: Practice two accumulations LIVE! *

5am: Australian GP Practice two LIVE *

7.30am: The story so far LIVE! *

Saturday March 14

2.45am: Practice three accumulations LIVE! *

3am: Australian GP Practice three LIVE *

4.10am: Paddock Walkabout LIVE! *

5am: Accumulated qualification LIVE! *

6am: Live Australian GP Qualification! *

7.30am: The F1 Show LIVE! **

Sunday March 15

3am: Sunday Social LIVE! *

4am: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE! **

5.10am: THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN 2020 AWARD LIVE! **

7am: Checkered flag LIVE! *

8am: The LIVE notebook! *

8:30 am: Repeat of the Australian GP race * (at 8 am in Sky One)

10.15am: Highlights of the Australian GP *

10.45am: Australian GP Best Bits *

* Main event of simultaneous transmission in Sky Sports

** Simulcast on Sky One and Sky Sports Main Evnet