F-35 fighter jet flies over Thailand for the first time – Defense Blog

The Cobra Gold 2020 exercise held its closing ceremony and culminated the live fire exercise with combined weapons on March 6, 2020, successfully completing the 39th integration of the largest combined military exercise in the Indo-Pacific region. This year, the exercise included a new participant: the F-35B Lightning II fighter jet.

The F-35s, assigned to the Middle Tiltrotor Maritime Squadron 265 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Corps Expeditionary Unit, made their first appearance during the United States of Thailand. Amphibious exercise at Hat Yao Beach, Chonburi Province, February 28, 2020. During the initial phases of beach capture, two F-35s provided coverage of the landing craft and air assault aircraft, before provide a demonstration of force across the beach in support of the landing force.

In the Ban Dan Lan Hoi training area in Sukhothai Province, the F-35, which took off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), provided support to the Americans of Thailand. Fire support coordination exercise throughout the week, providing close air support with 500-lb GBU-12 laser-guided bombs. During this and other evolutions of live fire, four GBU-12s were spent at night for the first time, with the fire coordination provided by the Joint Terminal Attack Controllers of Thailand and the USA. UU.

In addition to the Thai-U.S. Coordination during close air support drills, the F-35s also supported five air-to-air events with F-16 Thais and US planes performing simulated air combat. Three of these events were high strength exercises (LFE) with 14 or more planes participating in the fight.

According to Major Casey Jenkins, the officer in charge of the F-35 detachment of the 31st MEU, the opportunity to integrate with Thai partners was the most valuable conclusion of the first appearance of the F-35 in Thailand.

“The integration with air traffic controllers and Thai tactical controllers has been enormously beneficial and this entire exercise greatly increased the mission planning and long-term employment skills of the F-35 detachment. The F-35 detachment received invaluable training by participating in Cobra Gold 20. "

The Cobra Gold exercise demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to our long-standing alliance, promotes regional partnerships and promotes security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.