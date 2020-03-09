Experts praise the impact of Bruno Fernandes on Man Utd: "Beyond everyone's expectations,quot; | Soccer news

Fernandes has impressed in his first six weeks at Manchester United





Bruno Fernandes has made eight appearances for Manchester United so far

Bruno Fernandes' impact on Manchester United has been "beyond everyone's expectations," according to Gary Neville.

Fernandes, which signed for an initial amount of £ 46.6 million from Sporting Lisbon in January, has impressed United in its first six weeks at the club, with United now undefeated in 10 games, as they seek to form a challenge in the top four .

Here, we ask Sky Sports experts their assessment of the Portuguese midfielder, and how exactly Ole Olenar Solskjaer's side has improved …

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League Club classification (since debut) Possibilities created eleven First Passes ending in the final third 129 129 First Box passes / crosses 48 First Touches 387 2nd

Nev: Bruno impacts beyond everyone's expectations

Fernandes celebrates with Anthony Martial after helping the Frenchman in his first game against Man City

Gary Neville says that Fernandes' impact has been greater than expected, and points to a more thoughtful approach to United in terms of recruitment …

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plan worked perfectly, but he will still be judged at the end of the season by entering the first four. He is gaining more time because five or six weeks ago he was worried."

"I was worried that the club would not support him in the transfer market, but Bruno Fernandes has had an impact beyond what anyone could have expected. Not only in possession but out of possession, the way he runs and attacks the people, he is hungry and it seems that he is infecting everyone.

"They seem to be more thoughtful in terms of recruitment. The signing of Ighalo seemed a bit erratic, but a few years ago Man Utd seemed to be playing Football Manager; Falcao is available! Di Maria is available! Schweinsteiger is available! I think They now realize that it wasn't like that! "It doesn't work."

Keane: He has raised everyone

Roy Keane he feels that Fernandes has slept like a veteran United player in Old Trafford …

"He has raised everyone in the club. It's as if he had been there for 20 years. He has pure quality. The big advantage for Ole over the past year is that recruitment seems to be improving."

"It seems that he will be a great player for United in the coming years."

Merse: check all the boxes

Paul Merson He says that Fernandes is simply better than the players they had, and has proven to be the foothold for the team, improving the performances of Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Anthony Martial …

"It's better than what they had. He is a good player, he receives the ball, looks forward and does everything a good player should do. It's a good buy."

"It doesn't matter in which club you play, from the bottom of League Two to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, you should buy players better than what you have. Sometimes you sign a player who lifts the locker room, raises the fans, and I think he meets the requirements.

"He has good energy, he takes off his socks and, in addition, he has cunning, composure and can see a pass. For me it was a very good sign, and for me I am looking at him and thinking: & # 39; Why nobody else He has signed?

"He has entered, he has begun to fly, and everything is great. You only start to pass the ball back and to the sides when your confidence goes away, but right now you are playing well and doing everything right. This is how you react to have a couple of bad games, but nobody will know until it happens, and at this moment he has checked each box.

"He has a lot of rhythm in front of him, in Martial, James and Rashford when he returns. He is also playing with Mata, who is on the same wavelength as him, and Matic, who will simply give him the ball when he knows there are better players in front of him. .

"Suddenly, Matic is giving the ball to Fernandes or Mata, they are spinning, and they have all this pace ahead. That was a proper performance by Manchester United against City, and Fernandes is like the foothold."

"The players only run if they know someone is going to find them. You see Fernando Torres in Liverpool, he did most of his careers when Gerrard got the ball. He knew they would find him."

Solskjaer: It has energized the whole club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the character of Fernandes and said he raised the club

Fernandes Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he says that the midfielder's character has raised the club behind the scenes, and has praised his risk taking …

"(Fernandes) has energized the whole place, the whole club. He has everything, works hard, is humble and has the desire and commitment, but he also has the X factor."

"He is a risk taker, has courage and is brave enough to make mistakes. If he makes enough mistakes, they will be corrected in assists or fantastic goals."