Exclusive: Rajkummar Rao reveals Patralekhaa's role in his life

Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa is a couple who likes to keep a low profile. The duo has been together for a long time and often relax with each other. They have never avoided talking about their bond or attending parties or screenings together or going on vacation. But they do believe in keeping it locked.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Rajkummar talked about his relationship with Patralekhaa and how he has evolved overtime saying: "She is an important part of my life. She is a great support. She has always been there for me. She has always seen me. come from nowhere to get where I am today. She is one of my honest reviews. " Cute, isn't it?