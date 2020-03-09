Exclusive: Kiara Advani talks about the qualities she admires in a man

Kiara Advani has surely made a place in the heart of the audience with his impressive act at the launch last year Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor, who later broke several box office records. After Good Newwz, the actress is preparing for projects such as Shershaah, Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawani, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and some more to captivate the public with her acting skills. However, one thing that continually surrounds the actress is curiosity about her personal life. It is rumored that Kiara is dating her Shershaah co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, although the two have never openly admitted their relationship to the media. In a recent interview with the actress, we talked about her idea of ​​the perfect man. She said: "Someone who is loyal, someone who makes me laugh and also laughs at my jokes. Someone who is self-made. Someone who is kind."

She added: "Someone who is respectful to everyone. The way you treat others reveals a lot about your personality. Also someone who is honest and straightforward." Kiara also talked about what discourages her in a man. She revealed: "I don't like boys, who try too hard or those who have a chauvinistic mentality. I cancel them from my life. I like people who get along with everyone, someone who is the life of the party." Well said girl!