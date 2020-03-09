Exclusive: Kiara Advani reveals that she wants to work with Ranveer Singh

Kiara Advani rose to fame after the massive success of her 2019 release Kabir Singh. The actress made everyone talk about their emotional skills effortlessly after playing the docile Preeti in the film with Shahid Kapoor. Kiara now has a long series of films to come. From Laxxmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Indoo Ki Jawaani, the actress will also be seen on the big screen this year.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Kiara talked about the only actor he can't wait to work with and said: "Ranveer Singh. He's such an interesting actor. Just watching him is very stimulating." Well, we totally agree with you Kiara.