Exclusive: Kiara Advani reveals some hot secrets about her personal life

What makes you emotional?
My family. My goal is to make my parents proud and happy. My emotional quotient is high. I get sentimental for them.

What is the most used application on your phone?
Instagram

Who is in your speed dial?
My driver

Describe your personality in two words …
Loyal and fun loving.

What do you enjoy apart from acting?
I like everything that has to do with the ocean and the sea. I also love to paint. I am crazy about traveling. I work to travel.

If you could travel immediately, where would you go?
I would go to the Maldives and go diving.

Your favorite travel destination …
NY.

Beach or mountain …
Beach.

Would you feel comfortable wearing a bikini in a movie?
I will not give you a cliché answer saying that I would wear a bikini if ​​the script demands it. But tell me, how can you expect someone to wear a suit on the beach? It is the 21st century. Come on guys, grow up!

The only thing you want to change about yourself …
I want to be less a "ditch." I always abandon the plans my friends make at the last moment. My boss complains "you never go when they call you for something,quot;. I am a domestic bird

An annoying nickname …
What bothers me is when someone calls me Kaayra instead of Kiara.

Your first celebrity crush …
Hrithik Roshan From the moment I saw him in Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, I am his ardent fan.

Your idea of ​​a perfect man …
Someone who is loyal, someone who makes me laugh and also laughs at my jokes. Someone who is self-made. Someone who is kind.

Qualities you admire in a man …
Someone who is respectful to everyone. The way you treat others reveals a lot about your personality. Also, someone who is honest and straightforward.

A trait in a man who discourages you …
I don't like boys, who try too hard or those who have a chauvinistic mentality. I cancel them from my life. I like people who get along with everyone, someone who is the life of the party.

Describe your first date …
I was at school and it was Valentine's day. A group of boys and girls, including some couples, went out to Hard Rock Caffe together. We ate cheeseburgers and fries. It was a boring date.

The craziest thing you've ever done in love …
When I was in school, I was not allowed to travel alone. So I took my older cousin and traveled on a train to the suburbs just to surprise and meet my boyfriend. Those days seemed like a big problem.

Your first heartbreak …
It was with my first boyfriend. My tables were working. My parents wanted me to focus on my studies and they didn't allow us to meet. We had to cancel it. I was not going anywhere. However, it was heartbreaking.
Would you kiss on your first date?
If you had asked me this question two years ago, I would have said no. But today would be yes … but not on the first date. (Smiles) Let him wait a bit.

