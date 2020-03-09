Exclusive: Kiara Advani reveals some hot secrets about her personal life

What makes you emotional?My family. My goal is to make my parents proud and happy. My emotional quotient is high. I get sentimental for them.

What is the most used application on your phone?

Instagram

Who is in your speed dial?

My driver

Describe your personality in two words …

Loyal and fun loving.

What do you enjoy apart from acting?

I like everything that has to do with the ocean and the sea. I also love to paint. I am crazy about traveling. I work to travel.

If you could travel immediately, where would you go?

I would go to the Maldives and go diving.

Your favorite travel destination …

NY.

Beach or mountain …

Beach.

Would you feel comfortable wearing a bikini in a movie?

I will not give you a cliché answer saying that I would wear a bikini if ​​the script demands it. But tell me, how can you expect someone to wear a suit on the beach? It is the 21st century. Come on guys, grow up!

The only thing you want to change about yourself …

I want to be less a "ditch." I always abandon the plans my friends make at the last moment. My boss complains "you never go when they call you for something,quot;. I am a domestic bird

An annoying nickname …

What bothers me is when someone calls me Kaayra instead of Kiara.

Your first celebrity crush …

Hrithik Roshan From the moment I saw him in Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, I am his ardent fan.

Your idea of ​​a perfect man …

Someone who is loyal, someone who makes me laugh and also laughs at my jokes. Someone who is self-made. Someone who is kind.

Qualities you admire in a man …

Someone who is respectful to everyone. The way you treat others reveals a lot about your personality. Also, someone who is honest and straightforward.

A trait in a man who discourages you …

I don't like boys, who try too hard or those who have a chauvinistic mentality. I cancel them from my life. I like people who get along with everyone, someone who is the life of the party.

Describe your first date …

I was at school and it was Valentine's day. A group of boys and girls, including some couples, went out to Hard Rock Caffe together. We ate cheeseburgers and fries. It was a boring date.

The craziest thing you've ever done in love …

When I was in school, I was not allowed to travel alone. So I took my older cousin and traveled on a train to the suburbs just to surprise and meet my boyfriend. Those days seemed like a big problem.

Your first heartbreak …

It was with my first boyfriend. My tables were working. My parents wanted me to focus on my studies and they didn't allow us to meet. We had to cancel it. I was not going anywhere. However, it was heartbreaking.

Would you kiss on your first date?

If you had asked me this question two years ago, I would have said no. But today would be yes … but not on the first date. (Smiles) Let him wait a bit.