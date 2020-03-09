Exclusive: Bhumi Pednekar talks about the best part of being an actress

This morning news came about Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starring in the sequel to Badhaai Ho, titled Badhaai Do. The film will have Rajkummar and Bhumi collaborating for the first time and that has surely made the audience very anxious to see this new pair on the big screen. Bhumi had a great 2019 and the actress even recently received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Criticism) for Saand Ki Aankh.

Being in a good place in her career today, we ask the star what she likes about being an actress, to which she replied: "The love you receive from people. I want my fans to love me more and more No matter what I receive, it seems less. Then I feel: "My God! I should work harder for them. "" Well, congratulations to you for making it great!