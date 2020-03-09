Everything you need to know about the latest Saudi repression in 500 words | News

Saudi Arabia has launched a new offensive against royalty and senior officials, according to several reports, in what appears to be the last effort of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate control of all the most important power levers within the kingdom .

Among those arrested in the repression are two of the most prominent members of the royal family: Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, a younger brother of Saudi King Salman, and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew and former crown prince.

There have been no official comments from Saudi authorities about the arrests, but reports emerged on Friday triggered rumors about a possible coup attempt or a sudden deterioration in the health of the 84-year-old king.

Here is what happened:

Arrests

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) quoted sources familiar with the matter on Friday as saying that the masked guards of the royal court arrested Prince Ahmed and Mohammed bin Nayef in their homes. The guards also arrested a brother of Mohammed bin Nayef, according to the report.

The sweep was extended on Saturday, the Journal reported later, to include dozens of Interior Ministry officials, senior army officers and other suspects in supporting an attempted coup. Prince Nayef bin Ahmed, former army intelligence chief, was also among the detainees.

The arrests generated speculation about King Salman's health and whether MBS's ascension to the throne was imminent.

However, on Sunday, the official Saudi press agency published images of the king presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Saudi ambassadors in Ukraine and Uruguay.

On Sunday, Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, and his father, Prince Saud bin Nayef, were released after being questioned by the royal court, the Journal reported.

Transition talk

Son of King Salman, MBS has moved to consolidate power since replacing his cousin, Mohammed bin Nayef, as heir to the throne in 2017.

Later that year, dozens of members of the royal family and billionaire businessmen were arrested and detained in a luxury hotel in the capital, Riyadh, in what the Saudi government described as part of an anti-corruption campaign.

Analysts say the repression is an attempt by MBS, seen as the de facto ruler of the kingdom, to consolidate its power within the royal family.

In particular, the arrest of the two major princes, seen as possible alternatives to the MBS, is probably a preventive move to manage the risks of a transition from King Salman to his son, according to observers.

MBS has fueled resentment among some members of the ruling family by strengthening their control over power and some question their ability to lead after the international reaction to the assassination in 2018 of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, as well as an attack important against the oil of the kingdom. infrastructure that was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels last year, sources told Reuters news agency.

Saudi experts and Western diplomats say the family is unlikely to oppose MBS while King Salman is alive, recognizing that he is unlikely to turn against his favorite son.