Even mask users can be identified, says Chinese facial recognition firm – Latest news

A Chinese company says it has developed the country's first facial recognition technology that can identify people when they wear a mask, like most of these days due to the coronavirus, and help in the fight against the disease.

China employs some of the world's most sophisticated electronic surveillance systems, including facial recognition.

But the coronavirus, which emerged in Hubei province at the end of last year, has resulted in almost everyone wearing an open-air surgical mask hoping to avoid the virus, which represents a particular problem for surveillance.

Now Hanwang Technology Ltd, which is also known by the English name of Hanvon, said a technology has emerged that can successfully recognize people even when they wear masks.

"If it is connected to a temperature sensor, it can measure body temperature while identifying the person's name, and then the system will process the result, for example, if it detects a temperature above 38 degrees," he told Reuters in an interview Hanwang Vice President Huang Lei. .

The Beijing-based firm said a team of 20 employees used core technology developed in the last 10 years, a sample database of approximately 6 million faces without a mask and a much smaller database of masked faces, to develop technology,

The team began working on the system in January, when the coronavirus outbreak accelerated and began launching it into the market after only one month.

It sells two main types of products that use technology. One recognizes the "single channel,quot; that is best used, for example, at the entrances to office buildings.

The other product, more powerful, is a "multichannel,quot; recognition system that uses "multiple surveillance cameras,quot;.

You can identify everyone in a crowd of up to 30 people "in a second," says Huang.

"When a mask is used, the recognition rate can reach approximately 95%, which can ensure that most people can be identified," Huang said, adding that the success rate for people without a mask is of about 99.5%.

LOSE FACIAL INFORMATION

A great client, of course, is the Ministry of Public Security, which runs the police.

Using Hanwang's technology, the ministry can cross-reference images with its own database of names and other information and then identify and track people as they move, Huang said.

"It can detect crime suspects, terrorists or make reports or warnings," he said.

But the system struggles to identify people with a mask and sunglasses, he said.

"In this situation, all the key facial information is lost. In such cases, recognition is difficult," Huang said.

The company has about 200 customers in Beijing that use the technology, including the police, and expects more than 20 provinces to start installing it soon, Huang said.

It is not immediately clear how Chinese citizens are reacting to this new technology.

When it comes to other surveillance tools that are used in the fight against the coronavirus, there have been some complaints in social networks, but most people seem to accept additional intrusions, or even embrace them, as a means to deal with the emergency of health.

Although domestic customers have been running Hanwang's business, Huang also said he expected more foreign interest, as the virus spreads throughout the world and more people wear facial masks.

"It not only benefits the Chinese, but also, when technology is applied globally, it can benefit the world," he said.

