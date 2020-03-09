Evangeline Lilly is sincere for feeling "alone and invisible"

Instagram

Confessing that he has been through a year so hard & # 39; In 2019, the former actress of & # 39; Lost & # 39; he assures fans that he's coming out of that deep place & # 39; although it still feels & # 39; disconnected & # 39; from them.

Evangeline Lilly Be honest with fans on social media when you open up about feeling "alone and invisible."

First "Lost"Star shared a photo of herself wearing a new blond pixie cut and when the 40-year-old actress asked fans what hair color they liked best, she confessed that she wanted to change her style after leaving a difficult moment. last year (19)

"I had such a tough year last year, but I didn't want to share it with you because I didn't want to be a dark cloud in your world," he told fans. "All I always wanted to do was to brighten the world. To add sunlight. I didn't want you to have a good day and my publication made you sad. But I struggle deeply with the feeling that everything I've always been is what I feel that everyone else wants and needs it. I often feel lonely and invisible. "

She continued: "Publicly, I hid and made light of my deepest traumas and laughed at my deepest pain. Until, last year, I broke down. Suddenly I was forced to face my weakness and my limitations, my traumas and fears "I had no choice but to accept that I am limited or … continue on a path of perfectionist denial that would inevitably kill me."

While the "Ant Man"The actress assured her followers that she is" coming out of that deep place "and confessed that she still feels" disconnected "from her fan base.



"When I start breathing fresh air, when I start to find my new and limited balance, I feel disconnected from you," added Evangeline. "I feel it makes no sense to share the light when you don't know my darkness. I feel lost and apathetic about this space we share."