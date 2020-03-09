Europe, with an eye on Italy Coronavirus Quarantine, plans next steps

%MINIFYHTML521ce9e26b909bbd2de13bf8d84adfcd11% %MINIFYHTML521ce9e26b909bbd2de13bf8d84adfcd12%

In Britain, where the number of cases increased to 273, officials expressed concern about the dissemination of misinformation about the risks posed by the epidemic. Medical experts said Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other British officials should strike a balance between a measured response and prepare people for more aggressive actions in the coming weeks.

"The Italians took very drastic measures because the lid was already open," said Bharat Pankhania, an infectious disease expert at the University of Exeter School of Medicine in England. “Our steps must be measured. We don't want to take draconian measures that close society. "

Still, he said that the speed of propagation meant that the authorities may have to decide, at any time, to ban public meetings. "I don't think that message has been brutally articulated," he said.

The difficulty of achieving that balance was vividly exhibited in Germany, where the matches in the German football league took place on their regular schedule. Among them was a busy game at a stadium in Mönchengladbach with a capacity of 54,000 people, just miles from Heinsberg County, which has registered more than 200 cases, the highest concentration of infections in the country.

Stephan Pusch, the county commissioner in Heinsberg, questioned the wisdom of moving forward with the game. He ordered local schools to remain closed for a second week and canceled smaller events in the region. But on Sunday he insisted that he would not order a general closure.

"I categorically rule out the idea," Pusch said in a video posted on Facebook on Sunday. Such a drastic measure, he said, would damage "the basis of trust we have been dealing with each other."

