Erdogan demands & # 39; concrete support & # 39; of the EU and NATO on Syria | News

The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has demanded more support from his NATO and EU allies over the war in Syria while the struggle is unleashed in Idlib, and a refugee crisis develops on the Turkish-Greek border.

Erdogan flew to Brussels to talk with the European Union and NATO leaders after tension on the fate of tens of thousands of refugees trying to enter Greece, an EU member, increased since Ankara said last month that I would no longer try to keep them in their territory.

After talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, Erdogan said he wants Turkey's western partners to do more to help their country deal with millions of refugees from Syria.

"The crisis arising from Syria, with its humanitarian and security aspects, threatens our region and even all of Europe," Erdogan said. "No European country has the luxury of remaining indifferent."

Thousands of people have concentrated on Turkey's land border with Greece, an EU member, since the Erdogan government resolved a long-standing threat and announced that it would no longer prevent migrants from crossing.

The president made the move after dozens of Turkish troops died in intensifying fighting in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib amid a government offensive, backed by Russian air power, to recover the last rebel stronghold in the war of nine years.

"We expect concrete support from all our allies in the struggle that Turkey has been carrying out alone … NATO is in a critical period during which it must clearly show its support," Erdogan told reporters who are together to Stoltenberg.

EU countries have manifested themselves behind Greece, which is also a member of NATO, and described it as a "shield,quot; that protects Europe's borders with the outside world.

They urged the Turkish leader to stop the exits of refugees and migrants and negotiate a new agreement under which EU members would do more to alleviate the humanitarian situation on the Syrian border.

"The events on the Greco-Turkish border clearly point to a politically motivated pressure on the EU's external border," said the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, before talking with Erdogan.

"Finding a solution to this situation will require relieving the pressure exerted on the border."

Turkey is home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, and Erdogan has demanded that Europe carry the burden of caring for them.

Erdogan had to hold talks with EU leaders Charles Michel and von der Leyen, who are expected to insist that Turkey adhere to the 2016 joint refugee agreement.

The 2016 EU-Turkey agreement stipulates that Ankara will prevent undocumented migration to the EU. In return, the 27-nation bloc promised six billion euros ($ 6.8 billion) to serve Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Natasha Ghoneim of Al Jazeera, reporting from the Turkish city of Erdine on the border with Greece, said: "Erdogan had been asking NATO to support Turkey on the battlefield and that is something he will probably mention during his meetings with NATO and EU leaders

"Analysts say they don't expect him to simply continue to fulfill that 2016 agreement with the European Union for billions of dollars in exchange for strict border control. They say Erdogan wants to see the EU doing more than just provide financial assistance,quot;.

Erdogan had already given NATO a list of 10 requests that include increased air support on the Turkish-Syrian border, more reconnaissance aircraft, surveillance drones and more ships in the eastern Mediterranean, according to diplomatic sources.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said the alliance was already supporting Turkey and would continue to do so.

Stoltenberg also highlighted Turkey's front-line role as a member of NATO and said: "No other ally has suffered more from terrorist attacks, and no other ally has more refugees."

He said NATO support would continue, but expressed "great concern,quot; about the events on the Turkish-Greek border. "The issue of migration and refugee flows is a common challenge that requires common solutions," he said.

European leaders are considering hosting 1,500 refugee children to relieve pressure on the overwhelmed camps in the Greek islands facing a new wave of arrivals from Turkey.

Von der Leyen said there was no immediate concrete offer of new funds to revive an agreement with Turkey to support refugees from Syria and beyond.

"We will restart the dialogue," he said, adding that there will be "considerable discussions in the coming days and weeks."

In 2016, Turkey and the EU agreed on an agreement whereby Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkey slowing the flow of migrants.

But Ankara has repeatedly accused the block of not keeping promises made, since Europe suffered its worst refugee crisis since World War II, when one million people fled to the mainland in 2015.