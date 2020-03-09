Epatante leads Henderson's team in Champion Hurdle | Racing news

Epatante will lead a four-person team for Nicky Henderson in the battle at this year's Unibet champion.

It has been 35 years since See You Then provided Henderson with the first of his seven victories to date at the main event on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival.

See You Then would continue to complete a hat-trick with victories in 1986 and 1987, while Punjabi (2009), Binocular (2010) and double winner Buveur D & # 39; Air (2017, 2018) have won gold for the team Seven Barrows since.

Few would have marked Epatante as a likely winner of the Hurdle Champion at the beginning of the campaign, especially given that it was one of the biggest disappointments of last year's Festival at the Obstacle of Seas & # 39; Novices & # 39 ;.

However, fugitive victories in Newbury and Christmas Hurdle in Kempton have taken her to the top of the previous lists to what seems like an open renovation of the two-mile obstacle work.

A small scare when coughing one day last month happily proved to be just that, resolved quickly, and Henderson has no worries about the track, despite the events of last year.

He said: "Epatante was very disappointing in Cheltenham last year, there is no escape."

"There were some who didn't appear as they should have done because of the flu shots, and I think she was one of them."

"I read in some places that you can only go on a flat track, just because you didn't run very well in Cheltenham the only time you were there, I don't think that's the track."

"If it doesn't work again, I will have to agree with those who have concluded that she is good at Kempton, but at the moment I don't care."

There are no course concerns for the stable winning partner of Epatante's Triumph Hurdle 12 months ago, Pentland Hills.

In two starts so far this season, the five-year-old has traveled as a winner before hesitating, and Ballyandy beat him in the spot in a Champion Hurdle test at Haydock, since he was given a minor wind operation.

"Pentland Hills wants to disconnect a little more, and I think we will drop it a little more than we have," Henderson added.

"The problem is that he is such a good jumper that he takes you there all the time."

"Both times he has come there and it seemed that he had come to win his career. I don't think he did anything wrong. They have been races on bad ground both times."

Henderson's quartet is completed with Fusil Raffles, standing behind Epatante in Christmas Hurdle, and Call Me Lord, who won the International Hurdle in Cheltenham in December, but suffered a defeat in his last outing in Sandown.

Henderson said: "Raffles rifle was very disappointing with Kempton, but he could still do it again."

"Call Me Lord was a little flat there in Sandown the other day, but he won the International and goes around Cheltenham."

Willie Mullins has saddled four of the last nine Hurdle Champion winners, and this year fires a twin assault.

With Klassical Dream and Saldier discarded earlier in the season due to an injury, the Irish champion coach decided to complement Cilaos Emery after he successfully recovered the fence obstacles at the Red Mills Trial Hurdle last month at Gowran Park.

Mullins said: "We have decided to follow this route simply because it is such an open obstacle of champions. You can see how difficult it is to get horses for an obstacle of champions, so take your chance.

"It was not spectacular at the end of the race at Gowran, but I thought that what he did down the hill at bedtime was good enough for me."

"I should be improving. I could go chasing the line again, but let's see what he does in the Hurdle Champion first."

"He can mix it, I'm not afraid to do it if they show they can do it."

Cilaos Emery's stable companion, Sharjah, was an impressive winner at Leopardstown at Christmas, but he returns to Cheltenham with something to prove after an abject exhibition at the Irish Champion Hurdle.

"His last race was terrible. He missed the first obstacle in the back in Leopardstown, and we don't know why because he is generally a very good jumper," Mullins added.

"I would prefer a drier ground for him, but I don't think it's dependent on the ground. The horses handle a softer ground as they age."

The Irish challenge also features the second, third and fourth of Irish champion Hurdle in Darver Star by Gavin Cromwell, Petit Mouchoir of Henry de Bromhead and Supasundae trained by Jessica Harrington.

Darver Star was rated only 104 this time last year, but has made great improvements and offers his coach a second successive victory in the Hurdle Champion after the victory of the spoiled Espoir D & # 39; Allen 12 months ago.

Cromwell said: "He had a gallop at the Leopardstown racecourse (last week), and I am very happy that he entered the race."

"It seems very open, and I think Cheltenham will satisfy him. It's the same price as Espoir D & # 39; Allen last year."

"He stays, travels and jumps well. I think he will stay on the hill strongly, and I hope he has a live chance."

Sublime Coeur of Gordon Elliott and Darasso of Joseph O & # 39; Brien complete the raid.

O & # 39; Brien said: "It's a great price, but if you're not in it, you can't win it. Our boy is going there in great shape and I think the route and the distance will really do well, while we know that he manages ground soft. "

Ballyandy (Nigel Twiston-Davies), Cornerstone Lad (Micky Hammond), Gumball (Philip Hobbs), Le Patriote (Dr. Richard Newland), Not So Sleepy (Hughie Morrison) and Silver Streak (Evan Williams) are the other candidates.