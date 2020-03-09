Election officials try to get young voters to vote – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – It's no secret that this generation loves their selfies, so to attract young voters to the polls, some local precincts are adding stations for selfies.

Comstock municipality officials say the stations will be installed outside the voting rooms to give privacy to all voters.

According to Michigan law, voters may take a photograph of their marked or unmarked ballot only inside a voting booth, but may not be in the photo with their ballot.

Taking a selfie with your ballot may mean your vote may not count, so don't do it.

All selfies must be taken outside the polls.

