Elbit Systems will provide an infrared missile warning system for the US Air Force F-16s. UU.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems received a $ 471.6 million contract for a pylon-based infrared missile warning system for the US Air Force F-16 fighter jet. UU., According to a recent press release from the US Department of Defense. UU.

The work will be done in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by February 2030.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, covers the production of a next-generation IR passive air-alert (PAWS) system based on pylons for F-160 fighters

The company's website said the PAWS family of systems is a comprehensive solution tested in combat for all aerial platforms: fixed and rotating, military and civil, including tankers, VIPs and others. The survivability of the platform in the air is significantly improved by providing early warnings about the presence of threatening missiles and by automatically managing all applicable countermeasures available on board.

PAWS offers cutting-edge protection against the most challenging modern and future threats faced in battle arenas. Using sophisticated algorithms and signal processing, the systems detect and track incoming missiles, identify the menacing, alert the air crew with audiovisual warning signals, initiate the timely dispensing of flashes and accurately point the directional IR countermeasures (DIRCM) towards a missile approaching.

PAWS systems function as autonomous and independent systems or as part of a complete set of EW. The PAWS processing unit is provided to support extended capabilities such as radar warning and laser warning. PAWS provides information on threats to other EW and / or avionics systems for centralized viewing and management, as well as to allow greater threat management.