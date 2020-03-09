Ed O & # 39; Neill reveals that this modern family star got more angry

Good good good. Julie Bowen said one thing, then did the other when it was time to say goodbye to Modern Family. In the meantime The Ellen DeGeneres showBowen said earlier that he cried a lot and did not plan to stay for the last day of the crying festival.

"I have definitely walked and told people: & # 39; I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to go. I'm not hanging out for the crying festival Because I imagine it will be like a great amoeba of crying, a kind of people hugging and crying. I can't do it, "said Bowen.

But she did, according to Ed O & # 39; Neill, Bowen's television father in Modern Family. When asked who was the most emotional the day they finished their 11-season career, O & # 39; Neill quickly named Bowen.