Ed O & # 39; Neill reveals that this modern family star got more angry

Good good good. Julie Bowen said one thing, then did the other when it was time to say goodbye to Modern Family. In the meantime The Ellen DeGeneres showBowen said earlier that he cried a lot and did not plan to stay for the last day of the crying festival.
"I have definitely walked and told people: & # 39; I love you, working together has been amazing, but come that last day I'm out of here. I'm going to go. I'm not hanging out for the crying festival Because I imagine it will be like a great amoeba of crying, a kind of people hugging and crying. I can't do it, "said Bowen.
But she did, according to Ed O & # 39; Neill, Bowen's television father in Modern Family. When asked who was the most emotional the day they finished their 11-season career, O & # 39; Neill quickly named Bowen.
"Well, Julie, Julie Bowen would have to say. I thought it was going to have to be sedated and carried out," he said. Ellen Degeneres. "Everyone was having their moments and I say," Let's do it. "
When others pointed out how little emotional he was, O & # 39; Neill said: "In four months I will receive a massage, I will cry."
O & # 39; Neill previously spent 11 seasons as Al Bundy in Married with children and there couldn't be more if there was a difference with the end of that program and Modern Family. Married with children It was canceled between seasons, so the cast was not there to say goodbye. In fact, O & # 39; Neill said he discovered Married with children He finished while leaving a bed and breakfast in Ohio. A newly married couple approached him and told him that they loved his program, but "they were very sorry."
O & # 39; Neill, confused, asked what they wanted to say and was told that the news of the cancellation was on the entire radio. "I'd rather hear it from you," he said he told them.
When he heard about the network, he said it was six weeks later and they apologized for dropping the ball in the communications.
What's next for O & # 39; Neill? "I will finish this water and then … Honestly, Ellen, I have never made a plan in my life. I will simply go and see what happens. I am happy that we have done the job and it was a wonderful job," he said.
