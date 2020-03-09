Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, acclaimed for supporting the transgender daughter in the red carpet debut

%MINIFYHTML670d1338af8d061ea4200db45a95db9411% %MINIFYHTML670d1338af8d061ea4200db45a95db9412%

The former professional basketball player proudly re-introduces his daughter Zaya Wade on Instagram after both of them and Gabrielle attended the Truth Awards.

Dwyane WadeZaya's daughter made her first appearance on the red carpet after she left as a transgender. And there is no better event to make this statement than the Truth Awards, an annual ceremony dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the black LGBTQ + community, which was held on Saturday, March 7.

The 12-year-old girl was joined by both her father and stepmother. Gabrielle Union that night. The trio wore matching Richfresh matching costumes. Zaya was dressed in a green suit jacket with black pants and a pink sash. Dwyane wore a mostly black suit with white lock and a pink shirt, while Gabrielle put on a mostly white suit with black lock and green suspenders underneath.

When posting a photo of her daughter on her way to Instagram, Dwyane wrote in the caption: "Everyone allows her to reappear her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how she handled the questions she was asked. She has become one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ + community. #truthawards. "

In another post with a photo of the three, the retired professional basketball player shared: "Last night was a silly experience for our family." He continued to promote the event, "The Truth Awards was created to recognize and highlight the achievements of the black LGBTQ + community and its allies. By doing so, they raise awareness of their contributions to society, popular culture and the arts, and help refocus the lens through which they see each other. The Truth Awards also provide funding for scholarships that support educational opportunities for young people in the LGBTQ + community! "

Gabrielle went to her own Instagram page to share a video of them walking together. "We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light and hope for a better and more inclusive world. Stay still and angry if you want. We keep pushing. Always," he captioned.

First "America has talent"The judge added in another post:" It was important for Zaya to be part of such a beautiful night and remind him of all the love and support he has. We were moved to tears so many times during the night. So much gratitude. "

Since then, Dwyane and Gabrielle have been applauded for publicly showing their support for their transgender daughter. "I am very proud of Zaya and all of you for your strength and leadership," one wrote about the family. Another compliment, his family is so beautiful that everyone leads and progresses in culture. "

"Nothing better than supportive parents," wrote another follower about the couple. Someone else spoke about the photos of the trio: "And the category is family support / true love." Another spoke: "She is a very lucky girl to have parents like that."

Although Zaya and his family have received great public support since Dwyane confirmed that he is transgender, there are still some detractors. In response to the couple's publications, one commented: "It's crazy how they drive the agendas."

Another refused to recognize Dwyane's daughter, who was born Zion, as a girl, saying, "That's a boy." Another protested: "His name is not zaya n *** a", while someone criticized the parents: "The child has 12 WADE!"