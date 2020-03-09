Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Truth Awards together with Zaya

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrived at the Truth Awards along with their daughter, Zaya. This was Zaya's first appearance on the red carpet, and the family spoke a few words about living in your truth.

Both Dwayne and Gabrielle have supported Zaya a lot, but they also received a lot of shade for this reason.

Someone said: hecho The fact that the Wades are so OPEN is admirable. 🙏🏽😇 ’

Another follower posted this: ‘Such an amazing inspiring family. It is sad that the people on this page are so ignorant and hateful. I hope you put as much effort into your own children as yours. Be blessed. "

One person shaded the family and wrote: ‘Everything I know GOD DOES NOT make mistakes. What He creates is what it is. Apple will never be orange remember that. It is all common sense. If the wicked people of your youth touched you, God will fight those demons for you. Baby Boy was touched and brainwashed at an early age. Keep getting that in my spirit. "

Dwayne shared a photo of the family he captioned with these words:

‘Zaya, how does that personalized @richfresh feel? Last night was a silly experience for our family. Thanks to @betterbrothersla and the #truthawards for recognizing our good friends @jasonbolden @adair_curtis with the Business Leadership Award. The Truth Awards were created to recognize and highlight the achievements of the black LGBTQ + community and its allies. In doing so, they raise awareness of their contributions to Society, Popular Culture and the Arts, and help refocus the lens through which they are seen. The Truth Awards also provide funding for scholarships that support educational opportunities for young people in the LGBTQ + community! ✊🏾🖤 ’

He also shared a photo with Zaya alone:

‘Everyone allows you to come back, your name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how she handled the questions she was asked. It has become one of the young faces and voices of the LGBTQ + community. #truthawards. "

The family has many supporters who are here to choose Zaya.



