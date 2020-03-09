Dwayne Johnson shares an adorable and powerful video of her little daughter on Women's Day!

%MINIFYHTML42345b14132ce0ea613b9de4f246f65d11% %MINIFYHTML42345b14132ce0ea613b9de4f246f65d12%

On International Women's Day, Dwayne Johnson turned to social networks as millions of people to celebrate the most important women in her life. That said, the Hollywood star decided to dedicate a super sweet clip to nothing less than her daughter Tianna Gia Johnson!

It is an adorable tribute that moved many of his fans, as he encourages her to always repeat messages of self-affirmation and empowerment.

%MINIFYHTML42345b14132ce0ea613b9de4f246f65d13% %MINIFYHTML42345b14132ce0ea613b9de4f246f65d14%

The images show him asking: "Can you say that I am a pretty girl?", And asks him to repeat the phrase.

%MINIFYHTML42345b14132ce0ea613b9de4f246f65d15% %MINIFYHTML42345b14132ce0ea613b9de4f246f65d16%

‘Even more important than that, can you say that I am an amazing girl? I am an intelligent girl I am a very intelligent girl, "he continues.

Finally, perhaps the most powerful prayer that the proud father wants me to say is: "I can do anything." Aww …

Joking around, Dwayne looks around to see if anyone was listening before saying to the girl: "And really the most important thing … (say) Dad is the best!"

Obviously, he was trying to sneak a compliment from the daughter beyond her mother, but it was all fun, of course!

And the sweet message in the clip was not over since he also wrote in the caption: ‘The world will one day hear from you, my strong little love. And I can't promise you that I will love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word that I will love you and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday # fatherdaughter # tiaj ".

Also, another post was from him and another daughter, Jasmine Johnson!

Next to him, he wrote: ō Pōmaikaʻi. Blessed, strong, and the world will hear from you one day. "

Finally, the third publication was dedicated to his firstborn daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson: ‘Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and open your own path @wwe. Proud as you go, I will always support you. "

As you know, in the previous photo caption, he was referring to the fact that the eldest of his daughters has recently announced that she will follow in her footsteps and be trained to be a WWE superstar!



