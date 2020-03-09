Drew Moor won't forget his return to Colorado Rapids – Up News Info

CITY OF COMMERCE – The only thing sweeter than the heroics of Drew Moor's Saturday night was the return home of the 36-year-old.

%MINIFYHTMLe230edbef4894b7e04eeef49e680405911% %MINIFYHTMLe230edbef4894b7e04eeef49e680405912%

Moor came forward in a 90-minute corner kick to give the Rapids a victory in their first home game. The defender returned to Colorado in the offseason through free agency.

From the day he left in 2015, he tried to find his way back.

"The day we left Colorado is the day my wife Shelby and I started talking and dreaming of going back," Moor said. "Everything worked in the offseason and here we are, and we couldn't be more excited to be here."

Moor was acquired to provide a veteran presence to a young defense with a lot of potential. The problem with those defenders is that they had been inconsistent. It was thought that Moor would be more a presence in the bank in his second term with Colorado, but a fantastic preseason earned him a job as headline in the central part.

"Drew has been really instrumental to our progress as a team," said head coach Robin Fraser citing his experience and leadership.

Before Fraser got the main job in Colorado, he was an assistant in Toronto, where Moor had spent the last four years. The highly successful group appeared in the MLS Cup three times in Moor's tenure.

Moor was also a member of the Colorado MLS Cup winning team 10 years ago. He is trying to use the same intelligence to help Colorado return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. It was his effort against Orlando that was directly quantifiable as two points in the standings.

"There are three important points," Moor said. "I don't think we're extremely happy with the game in general, but we show great character and getting three points in our first game is great."

The normally composed Moor was ecstatic running to the opposite corner where the ball was fed when he knocked down the flag, his teammates chased her and some of them kissed or caressed her.

"I think you saw for my celebration that I really didn't know what to do," Moor said laughing. "I will mark this season again and act as I did before." You saw the emotion, I didn't know what to do. "

Moor was named Man of the Party and his return home was completed with his passage through Centennial 38, the Rapids fan group, with a palette as a gift.

"To be fair, I didn't expect to be the Party Man tonight," Moor joked. “The crowd was phenomenal tonight. And getting the game winner back here is something I will remember for a long time. "

Moor has the mark of the second most played game in the history of Rapids. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park is at home and the crowd received it with love. So it's ironic that Shelby tweeted that Drew ended up outside the couple's house after Saturday night's game.