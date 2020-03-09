Dozens of Palestinians face & # 39; terrorism court & # 39; in Saudi Arabia | Palestine News

%MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9711% %MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9712%

Saudi Arabia has brought dozens of Palestinian activists to trial, accusing them of supporting Gaza-based rulers, Hamas.

According to Arab press reports, 68 Palestinian and Jordanian citizens faced the "special terrorism court,quot; in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as of Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9713% %MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9714%

The families of the defendants said their relatives were being prosecuted without legal representation. The detainees were arrested by the Saudi secret police in April last year.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9715% %MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9716%

Among those arrested were 81-year-old Mohammed al-Khudari, a Palestinian resident of Saudi Arabia and a retired doctor suffering from colon cancer, according to his family, who spoke by phone from Gaza.

Al-Khadari's son, Hani, a computer science professor at a Saudi university without apparent political activities, was also arrested.

Abdul Majed, brother of Mohammed al-Khudari, told Al Jazeera that both relatives were placed in solitary confinement for seven months. He said the next court date would be May 5.

"The arrests of these two Palestinian citizens are part of a broader repression by the Saudi Arabian authorities against the Palestinians residing in Saudi Arabia with a perceived link with the de facto authorities of Hamas," according to an Amnesty International statement. .

"Since February 2019, Saudi authorities have detained approximately 60 Palestinians who visit or reside in Saudi Arabia, including students, academics and businessmen."

Pivot Israel

Al-Khudari was the official representative of Hamas in the kingdom for decades before the recent change in Saudi leadership, which saw the historically pro-Palestinian government approach Israel.

Hamas is generally seen in the Arab world as a legitimate resistance movement against the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

According to regional analysts, the Saudi shift towards Israel could be understood as part of the changing of the guard within the leadership of the kingdom.

The ascension to the throne of King Salman of 84 years to the throne in 2015 marked the beginning of the ascension of his son, the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), 34, to power.

Quid pro quo from MBS

What is behind Trump's controversial plan for the Middle East? (8:54)

According to Professor Mahjoob Zweiri, MBS is eager to take control of the kingdom and urgently needs foreign political support, particularly from the United States and Israel.

Zweiri, director of the Gulf Studies Center at the University of Qatar, said he sees no reason why Saudi Arabia would retain the Palestinians for supporting Hamas.

Hamas issued a statement on Monday denouncing the arrests saying it closely followed the "false accusations,quot; and "unfair trial,quot; of the Palestinians in Saudi Arabia.

"The Palestinians arrested by the security police of the state of Saudi Arabia have not committed any crime other than having the honor of defending Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa mosque," the statement said.

Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a previous interview that his organization had tried mediation efforts with the Saudi government for months to free the detainees, but it was in vain.

Zweiri said the MBS effort to secure the Saudi throne led him to support the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump.

The plan supports the Israeli objectives of annexing large sections of the occupied West Bank and legitimizes their illegal Jewish settlements.

The Trump administration recognized occupied Jerusalem as the "capital,quot; of Israel, an illegal movement under international law and a violation of the Palestinian-Israeli agreements in Oslo in 1993.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports