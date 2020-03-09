Dozens killed in attacks on the villages of Burkina Faso | News

Unidentified armed men killed at least 43 people in raids in villages in northern Burkina Faso in one of the deadliest attacks last year in the West African nation.

The attackers attacked at least two villages in the northern region near the Mali border, the government said in a statement on Monday.

"On Sunday, attacks were carried out in the villages of Dinguila and Barga … in the province of Yatenga. The provisional figure is 43 victims," ​​he said.

The army was sent to secure the villages and at least six injured victims were taken to the central hospital in nearby Ouahigouya, he added.

The statement did not blame any group and no immediate claim was made for the raids.

It is known that the villages attacked are populated by Fulani ethnic shepherds, who have been targeted by local defense groups and the army for their alleged affiliation with armed groups.

Burkina Faso has fought combatants with ties to al-Qaeda and the ISIL group (ISIS) since 2015, but the conflict has also sparked attacks against Fulani shepherds that other communities accuse of supporting the combatants.

More than 800 people in Burkina Faso have been killed since 2015.

& # 39; Atrocious attack & # 39;

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Kabore, condemned the attack and sent his condolences to the families of the dead. "I strongly condemn the atrocious attack," he wrote on Twitter.

Retaliation for reprisals between the Fulani and rival farming communities has increased in the last year.

Two attacks in northern Burkina Faso in January killed 36 and 39 people separately. Violence has forced more than half a million of their homes and has made much of the north ungovernable.

Analysts say the last attack means a worrying trend.

"This is also one of the areas where we have identified a significant risk of increased stigmatization against Fulani," William Assanvo, principal investigator at the Institute for Safety Studies, told the AP.

This was the first slaughter of this scale in that area, he said.

The trend is also happening in neighboring Mali, said Christian Poonwah, director of Safer Access Consulting, an international security company in Ouagadougou.

Burkina Faso is located in the center of the Sahel region, where an armed uprising has spread from Mali.

According to the United Nations, the attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed at least 4,000 people in 2019.

Al Qaeda-linked fighters said they will only attend peace talks with the Mali government if it expels French and UN forces.

"You cannot talk about negotiations under the shadow of the occupation, before the departure of all French forces and their followers from Mali," the Jama & # 39; told Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin in a statement issued in Social networks on Sunday.

There was no immediate response from the Mali government, which has been proposing talks in recent weeks to try to end the violence.

But the Malian authorities have repeatedly said they want the French forces to stay, and France has promised to increase its military presence in the Sahel region.