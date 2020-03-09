Dow falls 7.8% due to the free fall in oil, the coronavirus fears closing markets

%MINIFYHTML0f4207892976ff58f1077827d6fd1d9311% %MINIFYHTML0f4207892976ff58f1077827d6fd1d9312%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.8% on Monday, its biggest decline since the 2008 financial crisis, as growing fears about the coronavirus combined with a drop in oil prices to cause a shudder in world markets.

%MINIFYHTML0f4207892976ff58f1077827d6fd1d9313% %MINIFYHTML0f4207892976ff58f1077827d6fd1d9314%

The amazing losses immediately raised fears that a recession could be on the way in the US. UU. And that the 11-year bull market in the US UU.

%MINIFYHTML0f4207892976ff58f1077827d6fd1d9315% %MINIFYHTML0f4207892976ff58f1077827d6fd1d9316%

The fall on Wall Street was so strong that it caused the first automatic stop in commerce in more than two decades. European stock indexes also recorded their biggest losses since the darkest days of the 2008 crisis and are now in a bear market.

Together, the damage reflects the growing alarm about the possible global economic damage of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,000 people worldwide and killed approximately 4,000, while causing factory shutdowns, travel bans, closure of schools and stores, and the cancellation of conventions and celebrations. .

"The market has had a confidence crisis," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

The market crash occurred when Italy, the most affected place in Europe, began to impose a blockade against 16 million people in the north, or a quarter of the country's population, with masked police and soldiers reviewing documents Travelers amid restrictions that affected daily activities such as enjoying an espresso in a cafe or running to the grocery store. The turmoil is expected to push Italy into recession and affect the European economy.

In other parts of the world, Ireland went so far as to cancel the St. Patrick's Day parades, and Israel ordered that all visitors be quarantined a few weeks before Easter and Easter, one of the busiest travel periods of the year .

In the USA In the US, a cruise with a group of coronavirus cases that forced him to remain inactive off the coast of California for days arrived at the port of Oakland while officials were preparing to begin taking passengers to military bases for quarantine. or take them back to their home countries. . The Great Princess had more than 3,500 people on board, 21 of them infected with the virus.

The escalation of the health crisis combined with another intertwined development (the fall in oil prices) to drag the market: the price of oil sank almost 25% after Russia refused to reduce production in response to a Depressed demand for viruses and Saudi Arabia said it will increase. Until his own departure.

While low oil prices can translate into cheaper gasoline, they wreak havoc on energy companies and countries that have oil revenues, including producer number 1, the United States.

"The fear today is: are bears correct when talking about a recession just around the corner from this?" said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “Is this only now? Is it just oil? Is it just the virus? Or are we seeing a recession around the corner because all this?

President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, economic advisor Larry Kudlow and other advisors when he returned to the White House on a series of economic measures he could take. He also invited Wall Street executives to the White House later in the week to discuss the economic consequences of the epidemic.

On Wall Street, the S,amp;P 500 fell 7.4% in the first minutes after the opening bell before the market circuit breakers stopped the negotiation, first adopted after the collapse of October 1987 and amended as Over the years to give investors the opportunity to catch breath. Circuit breakers across the market were activated only once before, in 1997.

After the 15-minute break, the S,amp;P cut its losses, but still closed 7.6% lower on the day. The Dow fell 2,013 points, or 7.8%, to 23,851.02. The Nasdaq yielded 7.3%.

The S,amp;P 500 has fallen 18.9% since the record it set on February 19 and has lost a value of $ 5.3 billion during that time. US stocks are now uncomfortably close to entering a bear market, defined as a 20% drop from its peak.

Italy's stock index fell 11.2%. Britain, France and Germany fell between 7.7% and 8.4%

The interest rate, or yield, of US Treasury bonds. UU. It sank to historic lows, as investors looking for a safe place kept sinking money into them, even when the return on their investment sank closer and closer to zero. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond fell to 0.59%. Until last week, I had never been below 1%.

The carnage in the energy sector was particularly bad. With US reference crude falling at less than $ 32 per barrel, Marathon Oil, Apache Corp. and Diamondback Energy each sank more than 40%. Exxon Mobil had its worst day since 2008, while Chevron had its second biggest drop in history.

"We knew it was going to be a hot day," said John Spensieri, head of US stock trading at Stifel. He said that the atmosphere was "organized chaos,quot; in the morning, but that the disruption of trade achieved what was supposed to stop the fall.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, as has happened with approximately three-fourths of those infected in China.

In the USA In the US, the number of infected people increased to about 600, with at least 26 deaths, at least 19 of them associated with a single nursing home in the Seattle area.

While the crisis is easing in China, where the virus was first detected, fast-growing groups have emerged in South Korea, Iran and Italy, and the burden of cases is growing in the United States.

After initially taking an optimistic view of the virus, hoping it would remain primarily in China and cause only a short-term interruption, investors are realizing that they probably underestimated the crisis.

Operators are raising bets that the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates to zero to do what it can to help the economy weakened by the virus, perhaps as soon as next week. But doubts are emerging about how effective the lowest rates can be this time. They can encourage people and businesses to borrow, but they can't restart factories, restaurants or theme parks because people are in quarantine.

The Fed has already reduced its short-term benchmark rate to a range of 1% to 1.25%, leaving little room to cut more.

"Central banks are a secondary player in the current crisis," Ethan Harris, a global economist at the Bank of America, wrote in a research report.

The clamor is growing louder because of the help of the authorities in addition to the central banks.

"Today's market action can bring some heads together and start thinking about the constructive measures that the government can take," said Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior member of the Peterson Institution for the International Economy.

Among other things, Kirkegaard said, the government should ensure that all Americans receive sick leave and health care coverage for virus-related diseases.

___

AP business writer Damian J. Troise and AP economics writer Paul Wiseman contributed.