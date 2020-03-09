Dougray Scott claims that Tom Cruise cost him the opportunity to star in Wolverine

%MINIFYHTML4d22f0db82a7eb13722f0fd1d82b6c8811% %MINIFYHTML4d22f0db82a7eb13722f0fd1d82b6c8812%

By revealing how he lost the mutant part to Hugh Jackman, the actor of & # 39; Mission: Impossible 2 & # 39; says his co-star & # 39; very powerful & # 39; He insisted that he should stay and finish filming his action movie.

Actor Dougray Scott has blamed Tom cruise for not letting him play Wolverine in the films of the franchise "X-Men".

Dougray lost in the mutant part to Hugh Jackman while filming "Mission: Impossible 2", he reviewed his shooting schedule.

"Tom Cruise didn't let me do it," he told the Daily Telegraph, noting that Cruise was pressured to complete the action movie. "We were doing Mission Impossible and he said: & # 39; You have to stay and finish the movie & # 39; and I said I would do it, but I'll go and do that too. For whatever reason he said he couldn't." "

"He was a very powerful guy. Other people were trying their best to make it work."

However, Dougray harbors no ill will and is impressed by how Jackman played the character of Wolverine.

"I love what Hugh did with him. He's a lovely guy."