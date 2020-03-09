Doughboy Donuts of South Boston is closing for the St. Patrick's Day Parade

During the next St. Patrick's Day Parade, a well-known Southie restaurant will close near the parade route.

And its owner says that it is the event itself, and the undesirable behavior of the party animals that accompanied it over the years, which led it to make the decision.

"They are too drunk," Phyllis Fandel, owner and operator of Doughboy Donuts and Deli at 220 Dorchester Ave. told Boston.com recently.

The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Doughboy, usually open 24 hours a day, plans to close at 10 p.m. on the 14th and will reopen its business on the 15th at 10 p.m. The store side of the business is generally closed on Sundays anyway, according to the company's website.

the parade route It begins near Broadway T station, about a quarter mile from Doughboy.

Fandel said that despite the great loss in business, the store is usually very busy late at night and early in the morning, this is what is right for her and her staff.

"It's not worth it," he said.

Doughboy staff has been "verbally threatened,quot; by parade attendees in the past when they were told they couldn't use the bathroom, Fandel said. Business facilities have also been destroyed by party animals, he said.

Someone suggested that Fandel should specifically invest in a portable toilet for that day, but she refused.

"That should not be my responsibility," he said.

Doughboy has also tried to hire a police detail in the past, but Fandel said the Boston law enforcement has already been affected by the event itself.

A sign was placed inside the business to inform customers about the closure. A her picture It was published on Reddit. The problem is not regular customers, Fandel said. They are the people who come from outside Southie just for the event.

"Every year it gets worse with all the drunkards who become verbally abusive in my help," says part of the sign. "I am very sorry if this is inconvenient, but I am getting old and tired of this day."

Doughboy will also not take orders for the day of the parade since the baker will not be working, the sign adds.

The Boston Saint Patrick's Day Parade, organized by the South Allied War Veterans Council of Boston, have attracted up to 1 million attendees in the past. When St. Patrick's Day festivities were originally established in Boston in 1737, they were downtown, but they moved south of Boston in 1901.

Dave Falvey, commander and president of the Veterans Council, said the parade organizers will post information on social media asking parade attendees to act appropriately.

"We certainly want people who come south of Boston to the parade to act respectfully," he told Boston.com. "Sometimes people don't act properly. It's certainly not a good thing. It's certainly not something we like."

Falvey said he "regrets hearing,quot; that Doughboy will be closed, and, after the parade ends, hopes to contact Fandel about what can be done. He said he cares about the community and lives in Southie with his family. Organizing the parade can be a challenge, he said, especially since he works full time and also serves part time in the US Army Reserves. UU.

"There is so much you can do with that kind of thing," he said, citing similar events, such as sports championship parades.

The parade is also a busy event for the police. In 2019, officers issued 128 citations for public consumption and 2 more for marijuana. Boston police also did several arrests and issued violations of the license premises, while the MBTA traffic police arrested eight.