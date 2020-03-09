DoNotPay made an extension to share Netflix passwords with friends

%MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9711% %MINIFYHTML773e83a2b610e3640594626b8037ed9712%

DoNotPay, the company responsible for creating an application based on artificial intelligence that provides legal advice, has launched a new product that allows you to privately share your login information for Disney Plus, Netflix and other subscription services with friends and beings dear ones

The DoNotPay subscription sharing product is an extension of Google Chrome. Once you install it, you should go to a website that offers a paid subscription service, such as Amazon Prime or Spotify, and log in. Click on the DoNotPay icon at the top of your browser and press "Generate Link,quot;. Create a link to share that you can send to someone or enter an email address and an automatic email will be sent to the recipient. There is also an exchange function, which allows you to request access to another person's account in exchange for access to yours.

Keeps your passwords safe

When someone clicks on the link sent to you by email, they will automatically sign up for your account after verifying your identity. They will not see your real password as the system works by transferring the cookie that stores your existing login status, instead of your simple password, and protects it in transit with encryption, according to VentureBeat. Once someone logs in, they can use the account as if it were theirs by streaming music, movies and TV shows or adding things to their watch list.

Speaking to VentureBeat, DoNotPay creator Joshua Browder said there is no limit to the number of people with whom you can share a specific account; However, many services have a limit on the number of devices that can stream content simultaneously.