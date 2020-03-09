Dolly Parton reveals her unique wish for her 75th birthday – "It would be a hoot,quot;

Dolly Parton recently turned 74, but he already has big plans for his 75th birthday. The legend of country music sat for an interview with 60 minutes Australia over the weekend, and revealed that he has no plans to retire in the short term, while sharing his unique idea for when he turns 75.

"Well, I don't plan on retiring. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine, "nine-time Grammy winner told reporter Tom Steinfort when he visited it in Nashville." Look, I did it Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be a hoot if they try, I don't know if they will, if I could be back on the cover when I'm 75 years old. "

the Jolene singer first posed for the cover of Playboy in October 1978 when he was only 32 years old. He wore the characteristic Playboy bunny costume with ears, bow tie and cuffs, but he did not pose nude for the magazine.

Parton turns 75 on January 19, 2021, and she says she "probably,quot; could wear the same costume she wore in 1978 because her "breasts remain the same." He added that it is "a bit cartoonish,quot; and that cartoons really do not age. Parton says that when he is 90 he will look the same, with bigger hair and thicker makeup.

the from 9 to 5 Star also addressed the numerous amounts of plastic surgery that have been performed over the years, and explained that he has undergone "all the bites,quot; he may have.

Parton is worth almost half a billion dollars after a 52-year career that has seen her write more than 5,000 songs and receive 49 Grammy nominations. His career will appear in the next special A,amp;E documentary. Biography: Dolly, which will begin with his impoverished childhood before moving on to his early days in Nashville.

The new documentary will also analyze his dozens of successful songs, the popular films he has been a part of and the empire he has built over the past half century. In addition to an exclusive interview with Parton, the film also features friends and colleagues who talk about the country music superstar.

During the presentation of the film, Parton says he wanted to be recognized and be a star. He adds that he knows she looks artificial, but fans might be surprised to learn that she is "totally real inside."

Biography: Dolly premieres on April 12 at A,amp;E.



