Dolly Parton Keen will pose for the cover of Playboy to commemorate the 75th birthday

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

During an appearance on & # 39; 60 Minutes Australia & # 39 ;, the singer of & # 39; Jolene & # 39; expresses her belief that she can still wear the same Playboy Bunny outfit she wore when she was in charge of the magazine in 1978.

Dolly parton You want to celebrate your 75th birthday on the cover of Playboy magazine.

The country's legend appeared for the last time on the front of the men's magazine in 1978, when he put on a Playboy Bunny outfit, and now he would like to celebrate his mid-70s next year with a comeback at the end Hugh HefnerThe famous publication of.

"I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," the "Jolene" singer told "60 Minutes Australia." "I did it in Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be a hoot if they were looking for it, I don't know if they would, if I could reappear on the cover when I'm 75 years old."

And he would happily put on the same Playboy Bunny team, adding: "I could probably use it. The tits are still the same."

Dolly will turn 75 in January 2021.