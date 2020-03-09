Does Manchester City need a reconstruction after falling to defeat Derby? The | Soccer news

Sky Sports experts debate how and where Manchester City should rebuild to claim the title after their last defeat





Pep Guardiola has trouble boarding in Manchester City

Manchester City's 2-0 loss to Manchester United put Pep Guardiola's plans in the spotlight while his team collapsed to their seventh loss of the season in the Premier League.

That is the majority of the league games that Guardiola has lost in a season during his career as a manager and with the Premier League title now gone, thoughts turn to the future.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, in the study for Sky sportsHe argued that the team's defensive problems must be addressed if they want to move forward.

"The city was too passive," Richards said. "I don't want to question hunger, but it's a derby … this is a great game and it didn't feel that way from City."

"If they want to be challenging next season, they have to make some small adjustments. Fernandinho is not a center in my opinion. It is better in the midfield."

"And it does not seem that we have replaced Vincent Kompany. Nicolas Otamendi is not producing the performances he did a couple of seasons ago and John Stones has not played as much as he would like. He has lost the manager's confidence,quot; Probably. Therefore, it must be ordered. "

Against United, Ederson was guilty. He allowed Anthony Martial's shot to squirm beneath him for the first game before throwing the ball recklessly in Scott McTominay's way to allow the second goal in his net as well.

According to Opta, the Brazilian became the first goalkeeper to make two mistakes that lead to a goal in the same game so far this season of the Premier League.

But Jamie Redknapp believes that the biggest problems are ahead of him.

"The goalkeeper has made two uncharacteristic mistakes, so you can put that aside, in a sense, but now it happens too often with the goals they are conceding."

"It's a very offensive defense. I think that is an area in which Pep has to solve. They have so much possession, they play a lot of good football but they are punished too often."

Manchester United completed a league double over City this season

Roy Keane offered some context to the defeat given that City is still the favorite to win the Champions League this season and did not have some key men for this game.

"They won the cup last week," Keane said. Sky sports. "They got a great result against Real Madrid. They are in the FA Cup. They have high class problems."

"What was missing today in Man City was his best player, Kevin De Bruyne. He wouldn't be so quick to discard them."

"But I think that no matter what happened in the derby, Pep will seek to add in the summer."

Some changes are inevitable in the summer.

"There will be changes any way you see it," Redknapp said.

"You're losing David Silva. I thought Phil Foden had problems on the right, it didn't suit him. They looked better when Riyad Mahrez appeared. Sergio Agüero has been one of the greats, but who's next? There are defensive problems, but also moving forward sometimes ".

Agüero was ruled offside in the second half before finishing beyond David de Gea, but United restricted City to just seven shots in the game.

The Guardiola team has had at least twice as many shots as in any other Premier League game this season, with the exception of the trip to Wolves in which they played with 10 men for all but the first 12 minutes of the game.

So, was this an anomaly in that regard?

City remains the best scorer in the Premier League this season despite being 25 points behind Liverpool. That is why Gary Neville believes that it is defense that must be changed as a priority.

When Pep lost the league for the last time three seasons ago, he was aggressive in the transfer market and I imagine he will do the same this summer. Gary Neville

"I wouldn't say they have too many problems in the future," Neville said. Sky sports.

"The biggest problem is in the back. You can reach them. Otamendi on that channel will be exposed again and again. They just have to solve it."

"When Pep lost the league for the last time three seasons ago, he was aggressive in the transfer market and I imagine he will do the same this summer."

"The city has to be aggressive to get those plants to enter. They cannot be so exposed that when Aymeric Laporte is injured, everything falls apart."