Discussion points: the president of the Minnesota Hospital Association calls on state legislators to approve COVID-19 funding – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As the number of cases of Coronavirus or COVID-19 continues to increase, there are questions about preparation.

Specifically, are Minnesota hospitals prepared if there is an important outbreak here?

%MINIFYHTML4ceaede8a239ddb324e7e13e47782f9f11% %MINIFYHTML4ceaede8a239ddb324e7e13e47782f9f12%

Experts estimate that in an outbreak of coronavirus 80% of cases will be relatively mild and patients can be treated on an outpatient basis and will recover at home.

But 15% of cases will need hospitalization and 5% will need intensive care treatment. Minnesota has a total of 5,000 intensive care beds and 500 ICU beds, and even under normal circumstances that is often not enough.

Dr. Rahul Koranne, president of the Minnesota Hospital Association, was invited to Up News Info on Sunday morning.

"That's why we are raising the concern right now," said Dr. Koranne. "I hope that within the next week the House of Representatives and the Senate will respond and think about creating an emergency preparedness fund specifically designated for clinics, emergency departments and hospitals so that we can continue to prepare."

On Monday, the Minnesota Senate is expected to approve $ 20 million in funds to help deal with an outbreak of COVID-19. Lawmakers on both sides of the hall are preparing for the final expense to be significantly higher.