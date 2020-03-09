Diddy talks about happiness and advises fans what they can do to be happy

Not long ago, Diddy made his fans go crazy with images of the hospital. He got under the knife for the fourth time in two years, not long ago, and shared videos of his hospital on his social networks.

He also told his fans that he had to cancel a scheduled appearance in San Francisco for this last minute surgery to repair a ruptured quadriceps tendon.

A couple of days ago, Diddy posted a motivating message on his social media account. It's about happiness and what people can do to be happy. You can also see it below.

Someone said: Tan So true, and daily reminders like these are important! Go get them! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’and a follower posted this:‘ Preach this morning. Amen 🙏🏾 ’

A follower said: "That is true … but if your environment constantly depresses you, it is very difficult to maintain your positive mindset."

One commenter posted this: ‘It is not so easy that you can choose to be happy. 🤦 ’and another fan shaded Diddy and wrote:‘ Spoken like a true billionaire who forgot what it means to be a middle class. "

Someone else wrote this: "Friend, this is the opposite of truth, you can't BE happy, there are many things that go with it, and it's not just making a decision."

A fan said: ‘Facts … happiness comes from within. Find him and hold on to him … no one can take it from you unless you leave it "and a follower offered Diddy his gratitude:" I needed this. It's really hard for me, but I understand that it starts and ends with myself. Thanks. & # 39;

One commenter said: profundo Deep thought! Only YOU can make yourself happy! But sir, Joy is much better than happiness. 🙌🏾 ’

Someone else said: ‘Our children have a way to make us happy. I could be totally out of that, and my daughter will come with some random nerd facts. I smile. & # 39;

The Diddy fan thanked him for his message, as you can see in the comments.



