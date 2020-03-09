Detroit to Ann Arbor Buses scheduled to start routes March 16 – Up News Info Detroit

– The Southeast Michigan Regional Transit Authority announced new daily routes from Ann Arbor to Detroit that will begin on March 16.

Bus stop locations:

Detroit

D2A2 Grand Circus Park

1508 Park Avenue, Detroit

The stop is located on Park Avenue, heading south on Grand Circus Park between W. Adams Ave. and Bagley Street.

Ann Arbor

D2A2 Blake Transit Center

328 S. 5th Avenue, Ann Arbor

The stop is located at the corner of 5th Avenue and William Street, in front of the Ann Arbor Public Library.

The base fare for a one-way trip is $ 8, but you will have a $ 6 discount if tickets are booked in advance.

Tickets cost $ 4 for seniors and regular travelers between Ann Arbor and Detroit can buy a book of 10 trips for $ 50.

RTA says customers can buy tickets now here.

