Deported man from Lowell reunites with his family after 18 months away from home

A Cambodian refugee met his 1-year-old son and held him for the first time in Terminal A of Boston's Logan Airport late last month.

Thy Chea, a resident of Lowell since 1991 who said he was arrested by mistake and then deported in August 2018, returned home on February 26 after an 18-month legal fight against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Chea said he was stopped unexpectedly after receiving a call from Boston Immigration and Customs Office.

"They wanted me to come down," Chea said, "to sign some papers."

But when he had registered with ICE officials the previous month, according to a supervision order derived from two older criminal offenses, they had not mentioned this.

Then he went to the ICE offices with his wife and daughter.

"They stopped me right there," Chea said.

He said he could listen to his daughter, 18 months at the time, crying "dad, dad,quot; in the background when ICE officials took him.

They didn't even ask him to sign papers, he said. Officers told him there was a Cambodian councilor who would interview him soon. At that first moment after being stopped, he said, his mind was running with emotions difficult to explain.

"It felt like something stuck in the throat," Chea said. "It is devastating."

He said he missed his daughter and his wife, originally from the United States, who was carrying his son.

"I felt like I had lost my family," Chea said. "I felt I had left something behind."

Bethany Li, a Chea attorney for Greater Boston Legal Services, said she had been able to obtain a suspension on the day she was deported in August 2018.

But the order arrived only 16 minutes too late. Chea's plane had already taken off.

Chea said that when he first arrived in Cambodia, a home was installed through a readjustment program that helped deportees move into new lives. There, he followed a schedule that everyone kept – at 7 a.m., you were allowed to leave, but you had to return at 9 that night.

"When I first arrived, I didn't have a phone," Chea said.

But as soon as he accessed one, he talked to his family by video chat for half an hour to an hour almost every day. As Cambodia is 12 hours ahead of Boston, the second Chea would wake up at 7 a.m., call his wife to make sure they catch everyone at 7 p.m. its time, before going to bed.

However, on weekends, Chea said they would talk almost all night. On Fridays he stayed on the phone with his wife until their children fell asleep.

"But on Sunday night, around 10 o'clock, he hung up the phone because he had to go to work the next day," he said.

Li said Chea's family also felt an impact after he was deported.

"His family had problems," he said. “His wife suddenly became a single mother with a newborn on the way. And I think it's difficult for anyone, even with most of the resources available to them. "

She said they were the main reason why Chea kept her hopes so high despite being in a country she had escaped at age 10.

When Chea first arrived in the United States as a child, Li said, he was fleeing the Khmer Rouge regime. She said the war displaced her family and that the genocide left lasting trauma. – Chea had been recently diagnosed with depression and posttraumatic stress disorder derived from his childhood.

"The history of traumas and displacements over and over again from the original countries where they came to the refugee camps," Li said, "to the areas where they now live, and then be displaced again to countries where they and his parents fled for their lives, to save their lives, it's a devastating cycle. ”

Being sent back there and surviving, he said, required a lot of sustained work and communication with loved ones.

Li said that at the time he was deported, he had two criminal charges on his record: an assault and assault, and a six-month sentence for a threat of committing a crime, none of which are deportable crimes.

"At one point, the immigration judge and the government lawyer agreed with us in immigration court that the crimes for which they had been deported are not deportable crimes," Li said.

After clarifying that, he filed a motion to reopen Chea's case and recover his green card.

For June 3, 2019, the The Defense Intelligence Agency agreed to reopen his case, but when Chea went to the US Consulate. UU. In Cambodia to try to sign the documents he needed to return home, they said they were not allowed to give them to them.

Finally, Li said he filed a mandamus action, which forces the government to ensure that it fulfills its duty to make a decision on an immigration case. hoping to force DHS into issue the travel documents to which Chea was entitled as a green card holder. Through this, he was finally able to return home.

Chea supporters hold posters and sing before he enters the terminal on February 26. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

Li said Chea was deported as part of a series of other arrests of Cambodian Americans.

Kevin Lam, organizing director of the American Asian Resources Workshop, said mass arrests and deportations have been going on for decades.

"While deportations skyrocketed under the Trump administration, the previous administrations built the foundations for a deportation machine that has targeted the Southeast Asian community," Lam said in a press release. “The United States created the conditions that criminalized members of the Southeast Asian community and channeled our people to the prison pipe for deportation. The same country that created security and shelter for Southeast Asians during the war is now targeting the community for deportation. ”

Li said Lowell has the second largest population of American Cambodians, and there has been an increasing number of what she calls ICE illegal and unconstitutional raids.

"Even when ICE is committed and aware of that, they fight as hard as they can to keep people out of the country," he said. "Knowing that and knowing how difficult that fight is can be daunting."

But he believes that seeing Chea return home means there is hope in the possibility of bringing others home.

"We are so incredibly excited and we really want to savor this victory that Thy was able to return with his family, his home and his community, but we also want to make sure everyone knows we have to keep fighting." "Li said." We will continue fighting. "

Chea hugs her daughter after arriving at Logan airport on February 26. —AP Photo / Steven Senne

She said seeing Chea's children running towards him at the airport was an unimaginable feeling.

Chea said not being with his wife when she gave birth to her son, and losing that milestone, was a horrible feeling. Now that he is back at home, he does not miss a moment.

"I just want to be the best father I can be for my children," he said. "I'm just waiting."