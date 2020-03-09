Denver police officers could recover their jobs, 10 years of late payment after shooting for hitting a man in LoDo

Two Denver police officers fired more than a decade ago for beating a man will recover their jobs and the city could pay them tens of thousands of dollars in late payments after a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday.

The Supreme Court decided that it would not take the case, leaving in its place a previous ruling of the Colorado Court of Appeals in favor of the officers. The appellate court ruled last year that the Denver Department of Security did not have the authority at the time to rescind an earlier and less punitive disciplinary order and, instead, fire the two officers, Devin Sparks and Randy Murr.

"The Supreme Court will not handle the case," said Ryan Luby, spokesman for the Denver City Attorney's Office. "As for what that means, we are still working on that."

Luby said he didn't know how much money in retroactive payment they were owed. A lawyer from the city office previously told Up News Info that the amount would equal 10 years of the officers' salary, minus the money they earned or could have earned at that time.

Sean Olson, the officers' lawyer, said he also didn't know how much Sparks and Murr owed because it's a complicated calculation. He said it would be fair to assume that tens of thousands of dollars are owed to each. Both officers intend to meet with the department, he said.

"As far as I know, that's the plan," Olson said.

The two officers were fined and suspended for the first time for three days after beating a man, Michael DeHerrera, during an arrest outside the bars in Lower Downtown in April 2009.

Ron Perea, the security manager of the time, rescinded the suspensions a month later and instead dismissed the agents because they were discovered lying about the incident. Officers had said that DeHerrera tried to hit them and that they had to hit him to defend himself, but video footage posted by a local television station showed that was not true.

The dismissal of 2010 caused more than a decade of legal battles between the officers and the city. Sparks and Murr were briefly reinstated and then fired again. The two officers appealed the second dismissal to the city's Civil Service Commission and the Denver District Court, which considered the discipline to be appropriate and legal.

The officers then appealed the matter to the Colorado Court of Appeals, which he found in his favor based on the technicalities of the city charter. The court determined that the security manager could not change his first decision to suspend them after his order was finalized and the time to appeal the decision had passed.

"We are very aware that this result means that officers essentially escape the consequences of their conduct, a result that is directly contrary to what the facts compel," states the court ruling. "But agencies and courts must use fair and adequate procedures to obtain fair and equitable results."

The city attorney’s office appealed that decision to the Colorado Supreme Court. The city's petition to the highest court in the state alleges that the appeals court misunderstood applicable laws and made a mistake in its decision. The petition was the first time since at least 2007 that the city appealed a disciplinary decision before the state Supreme Court.

Olson, the officers' lawyer, argued in a presentation against the city’s petition that the Supreme Court’s review was unnecessary.

On Monday, the Supreme Court denied the city's request in a sentence order. The judges did not explain why they did not accept the case.

"I think everyone at this end is happy to see it finally comes to an end," Olson said. "There is no other way to go when it comes to the legal aspect of things."

But DeHerrera's family is dejected by the court's decision not to take the case in which they have been involved for 10 years.

"It's like receiving a punch in the intestine on another occasion," said Anthony DeHerrera, the father of Michael DeHerrera, who is a deputy on patrol of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. He said he never gave up on the fight because he knew his son was innocent.

The lawyers on both sides will now begin negotiations on what follows for the officers. Both Sparks and Murr still live in the Denver area, Olson said.