Denver mayor activates emergency operations center amid coronavirus fears – Up News Info

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered a partial opening of the city's emergency operations center on Monday, as the number of cases of those who contracted the new coronavirus increased worldwide.

Locally, the number of residents who allegedly contracted the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus remains two, Hancock said. However, eight residents who had close contact with those two people are now quarantined in the city, he said.

None of those eight people show symptoms of the virus, said Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

There are now nine suspected cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

The couple was downtown, in the basement of the city building and Denver County. Matt Mueller, director of the Denver Office of Emergency Management, joined them. Surrounded by computer banks, dry erase information boards and hanging signs that list different city services.

The center will house 20 people now, said emergency management spokeswoman Loa Esquilin-García. In full operation, it has 90.

The center has four main approaches, Mueller said:

Public health and safety and protective measures.

Public messages and communications

Economic impacts for the city, businesses and residents.

Continuity of government operations.

But as the center intensifies operations, Hancock and McDonald reiterated the need for most Denver residents to continue their lives normally, even if they wash their hands more frequently and take some additional sanitary precautions. The risk to the general public remains low and city officials are working to balance a proactive prevention approach while maintaining city services and reducing fear or panic.

To that end, McDonald's office will order all Denver restaurants today to post public health directives in their dining rooms and bathrooms to remind customers and employees to wash their hands, Hancock said.

"Let me pause for a second and remind everyone that the city is fully operational," Hancock said. “I thought about it this weekend, everything that is happening around the world, but this city still welcomed tens of thousands of people at the Oprah Winfrey event at the Pepsi Center. Today we have more than 26,000 people in our city for a volleyball tournament and we expect other events to continue happening. ”

However, at least one high profile cancellation has already affected Denver.

While the mayor said he did not expect new handwash reminders to harm local businesses, he also described Denver as a "city of entertainment,quot; and noted that if people skip dinner, events and more because they fear To the virus, the city will inevitably take an economic blow.

"If people don't go to the restaurant … we don't recover that," he said. "That income is lost forever."

At the moment, Hancock said there are no discussions about canceling the Denver St. Patrick's Day Parade at the end of this week.

City officials are already discussing whether employees can work from home and additional precautions, if necessary, Hancock said.

In addition, McDonald said he and others are discussing how to protect some of the most vulnerable in the city, such as those living without a home. If they can't or don't want to move to a shelter, McDonald said the crews are providing hand sanitizers, sink maps they can use and more.

McDonald asked residents to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, wash their hands frequently, especially before meals, and practice social distancing. Anyone who feels sick should stay in their homes and away from crowded areas, he said.

