Denver Checkup: Coronavirus Arrives in Colorado

Dear readers,

The first cases of the new coronavirus, which has affected communities around the world, appeared in Colorado last week when people tested positive in Denver, Douglas, Summit, Eagle, Larimer and El Paso counties. It is still early to know how COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will affect our state, but Denver Post reporters are covering this public crisis as it develops.

I want to welcome our new subscribers. And for those who have been with us for the past year, thank you! Everyone will notice that this newsletter arrives in their inbox more frequently as we keep it updated on the new coronavirus.

When we report on COVID-19, we need your help to understand how it is affecting the people of Colorado and how well government officials are responding. We want to hear from doctors, nurses and public health workers on the front line and talk to those in quarantine and others personally affected.

If you have a tip or a story to share, you can complete our form here.

So far, nine people have tested positive for the highly infectious coronavirus, and health officials said Monday that a 50-year-old Larimer woman was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The first case involved a man from California who flew to Denver International Airport and then traveled to Summit County to ski. One of the others who tested positive is a member of the Denver Country Club and the father of a student at St. Anne's Episcopal School, which closed early last week due to possible exposure.

So far, there is no known community spread of the virus, since at least seven of the people who tested positive traveled abroad recently. Here are the latest updates about the virus:

After the state announced its first two cases of COVID-19, the Denver Post readers had many questions. You wanted to know what you should do now that there were cases here, how serious the threat is and how you should pack if you travel abroad.

Reporter Meg Wingerter searched for answers and compiled all the information in these frequently asked questions. You can read it here.

