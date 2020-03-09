Dave Logan Matt Holliday Alex English head to the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLbd2e44986d8389bc7bdc97546be4b7a111% %MINIFYHTMLbd2e44986d8389bc7bdc97546be4b7a112%

Dave Logan, Matt Holliday and Alex English are among the seven athletes that will be included in the National High School Hall of Fame of the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Logan starred in American football, basketball and baseball at Wheat Ridge High School in the 1970s. He played soccer at the University of Colorado and then played in the NFL for the Browns and the Broncos. He was recruited by the NBA, NFL and MLB. He found success after his career as a player, leading four different high schools to eight state soccer titles in 27 years of training.

Holliday was a star of two sports at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma and then played with the Rockies, helping the team to a World Series appearance in 2007.

Long before he illuminated the score with the Nuggets, the Englishman stood out at Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C.

The other athletes that will be induced include Tim Couch (Kentucky), Karyn Bye Dietz (Wisconsin), Maicel Green (Indiana) and Michele Smith (New Jersey). The 2020 class will also include administrator Bill Farney (Texas), performing arts educator Robert Littlefield and coaches Rickey Baker (Arizona), Charles Berry (Arkansas) and Terry Michler (Missouri).

The ceremony will take place on July 1 during the NFHS summer meeting in Denver.