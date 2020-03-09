Daniel Levy: Tottenham's summer transfer plans will be affected without the Champions League | Soccer news





Daniel Levy (left) admits that José Mourinho's transfer plans will be affected without the Champions League football

Tottenham's summer transfer plans will be affected if they don't qualify for the Champions League next season, Daniel Levy admitted.

%MINIFYHTMLf6b60c91c6363c76a27eab809558dc2b11% %MINIFYHTMLf6b60c91c6363c76a27eab809558dc2b12%

The president said that if he does not finish in the top five of the Premier League, with Manchester City in second place facing a competition ban, he will see the Spurs receive a financial blow that will affect their recruitment budget.

Speaking at a scheduled meeting with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust last week, Levy also said the Spurs will continue to produce top-notch players, instead of buying them.

The minutes of the meeting said: "Daniel Levy (DL) replied that the Spurs have a net base expenditure of 200 million pounds in the last four years in players, but said there is little correlation between the money spent and winning. of making the right decisions. "

"The funds were closed for the summer, however, not qualifying for the Champions League would have a general impact."

"DL felt it was wrong to say that the Spurs did not pay competitive salaries. The Spurs are a club that makes superstars. José Mourinho wants to attract players who give everything for the club because they recognize the opportunity."

Manager Mourinho has already ruled out a complete review of his squad this summer, despite his inability to compete at the top of the Premier League with both him and former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The club signed to end Steven Bergwijn and hired midfielder Gedson Fernandes in January, while trying to bring in another forward and defensive midfielder.

Daniel Levy wants the Spurs to continue developing younger players, with Troy Parrott, a player from the academy in the stripes of the first team

Mourinho said: "There are no massive changes, in the first place because that is not what we think we need. Secondly, because of the club's profile. Thirdly because of what the market is."

"Year after year is more difficult, so I'm not thinking of a review. Of course, we need to improve our team, that's obvious."