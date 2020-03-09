Daniel Craig is sincere about why he was close to leaving Bond after filming & # 39; Specter & # 39;

Universal paintings

Set to return as Agent 007 for the last time in & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Knives Out & # 39; It opens in a new interview that took him five years to go through the whole thing again.

Daniel Craig almost quit like James Bond after doing "Spectrum"due to the cost of the role in your physical and mental health.

The "Knives outside"Star had to finish filming the last installment of the spying franchise on a knee brace due to an injury on the set in 2015, and after finishing filming he said he preferred to" cut my wrists "than make another 007 movie.

However, he is ready to return as Bond for the last time in "No time to die"- but he tells GQ magazine that he meant it when he hinted that he had quit – since doing the movies took a lot of him.

"I would never do one again," explains the 52-year-old star. "I thought, & # 39; Is this job really worth it, to go through this, all this? & # 39; And I didn't feel … I felt physically very low."

"So the prospect of making another movie was simply discarded. And that's why five years have passed."

In revealing that preparing for the role damaged his mental health, Daniel explains: "With Bond, you don't get the script, so physicality is a preparation, in a way. It's making me think: & # 39; This is what is going to be. & # 39; "

The actor adds: "I have suffered (anxiety) in the past. I have suffered because it has been like, & # 39; I can't cope, I can't deal with this & # 39 ;.

"No Time to Die," directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, premiered next month (April 2020). but his debut was delayed until November due to the coronavirus that spread throughout the world, which forced the cancellation of numerous concerts, conferences and sporting events.