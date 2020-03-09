Dallas Stripper, member of the white supremacist gang convicted of obstruction of justice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXARKANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 28-year-old stripper from Dallas was convicted of federal violations after a five-day trial.

Collin Garrett Hayden was convicted by a jury of obstruction of justice on March 6, 2020 by federal district judge Robert W. Schroeder, III. Hayden pleaded guilty to owning a gun in jail before the trial began.

According to information presented in court, in 2016, police began work on a drug trafficking investigation into methamphetamine trafficking from Dallas to East Texas. During the investigation, Hayden and his roommate were heard in an undercover recording that offered to sell drugs to another person.

Additional investigation revealed that Hayden personally sold cocaine at the Dallas strip clubs where he acted and had been supplying methamphetamine to a buyer in Shreveport, Louisiana, who was traveling through East Texas to buy Hayden.

When Hayden realized his pending federal charges, he turned against his roommate and threatened to use his association with a white supremacist group to kill the roommate. While in custody at the Titus County Jail, Hayden obtained a scion-type weapon and threatened to kill any guard who entered his cell in retaliation for a guard who reported that Hayden had attempted to obtain a cell phone for bribery. Hayden was charged by a federal grand jury on April 19, 2017 and charged with federal violations.

According to federal statutes, Hayden faces life in a federal prison in sentencing.