Dallas police share the image of an SUV used by suspected killers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have posted an image that they hope will lead to the arrest of a murderer or murderers.

Police said Sunday, March 8 around 3:40 a.m., two men were shot in the parking lot of 2435 W. Northwest Highway and one of the victims died.

%MINIFYHTML925bfdfd1680c15c0b5a9c55f6d1681511% %MINIFYHTML925bfdfd1680c15c0b5a9c55f6d1681512%

The vehicle that is believed to have been driven by the suspects is a dark-colored SUV that possibly contains a large religious sticker in the center of the rear window.

Police said Fernando Pérez-González was killed, and Enrique Moren-Reyes was also shot but survived.

Homicide detectives are asking the public for help with any information they may have related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Detective C. Walton with the Dallas Police Homicide Unit 214-671-3632.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5,000 for information called Crime Stoppers that leads to arrest and indictment for this felony and other serious crimes. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.