Dallas Mavericks, fans take precautions as concerns about the coronavirus grow – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the Dallas Mavericks game on Sunday, concerns about the coronavirus make fans take extra precautions.

"We work in the bar industry, so we are always washing our hands, but we are trying not to touch the surfaces," said Megan Caldwell.

"Obviously, hand sanitizer," said Nicole McWhorter. “We walked when we got here and there was hand sanitizer everywhere”

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, the NBA is paying close attention.

"The NBA is obviously heavily invested in trying to understand exactly what is happening … talking to the CDC, the World Health Organization," said Marc Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. "Our doctors and our coaches are having continuous meetings with the league, receiving continuous updates."

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the league sent a memo to the teams telling them to be prepared to play without fans, if necessary.

"I think it would be tough," said Mavs fan Bryan Liecnick. "It would be difficult for the players."

Lakers player Lebron James said he opposes.

"I am not playing," he said. "If I don't have fans in the crowd … that's what I play for."

"I can't blame him," Liecnick said. "I think it's all about the fans for him."

The NBA is also asking players to avoid hitting all five and signing autographs and is considering plans to restrict access to locker rooms to protect players.

"We have to get to this, attack it before it attacks us, just to be able to get ahead … because I'm sure I don't want it," said Mavs fan King Cain.

The Dallas Stars, who also play in the AAC, are taking extra precautions. Yesterday, they did not allow the media to enter the locker room. Post game interviews were conducted on a podium.