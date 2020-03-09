DaBaby apologizes for slapping a woman in a viral video: "You didn't give me the same respect,quot;

Rapper DaBaby apologized after a video appeared online the weekend of slapping a woman.

In the video, the woman is seen holding her phone with the flash on, very close to her face, before she hits her instinctively before continuing to walk.

"I sincerely apologize. I'm sorry, I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on that phone," he said in the video shared on his social networks. "Remember, I couldn't see you because you had the flash so close to me … no problem."

The rapper "Suge,quot; adds that "it is a well known fact, man or woman, I would have responded in exactly the same way, before continuing," I wish you would have given me the same respect in return. You didn't give me the same respect in exchange baby. All I had to do was approach. Zoom in. It's that easy … come on baby. Because you do that."